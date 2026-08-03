Sanef raises concerns over Media24 newsroom restructuring

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Sanef says over the past few years, Media24 has closed a number of newspaper titles and reduced its print footprint, with the recent closure of City Press a significant loss to South Africa’s media landscape. Stock image:

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The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has noted with concern Media24’s announcement that it has begun consultations with staff regarding a proposed new editorial model for its newsrooms.

Reports said the company was considering a restructuring that would consolidate some editorial functions and reorganise newsroom operations as part of its digital transformation strategy.

“While Sanef recognises the profound pressures facing the news media industry, including declining print revenues, changing audience habits and the rapid evolution of digital publishing, we are concerned about the potential job losses that may come with this,” Sanef said in a statement on Monday.

Sanef said at this stage, Media24 has not explicitly stated that the process will result in retrenchments or job losses.

“However, newsroom restructuring exercises in the media industry have historically often led to staff reductions, increased workloads for remaining journalists, and a narrowing of editorial capacity.

“Sanef asks for clarity regarding the company’s intentions, the implications for employees, and the impact on the quality, diversity, and sustainability of journalism in South Africa.”

Sanef said its concerns were heightened by the fact that these proposed changes come after a sustained period of contraction within the media sector and within Media24 itself.

“Over the past several years, the company has closed a number of newspaper titles and reduced its print footprint, with the recent closure of City Press representing a significant loss to South Africa’s media landscape. These developments have already resulted in the loss of institutional knowledge and diverse editorial voices.”

Sanef also welcomed reports that the salary crisis affecting employees at The Herald and The Dispatch in the Eastern Cape has been resolved after days of no pay, uncertainty and stress among staff.

“Sanef remains concerned about the long-term sustainability of these publications and the security of editorial staff following the ownership changes that have taken place.”

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