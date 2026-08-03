Sardine deaths on Western Cape coast: Probe launched

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The investigation will consider why sardines have been dying, including harmful algal blooms and associated toxins, environmental conditions and fish disease. Picture:

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The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment is investigating reports of dead and dying sardines at several locations along the Western Cape coast, from Saldanha Bay to Gansbaai.

This comes after the fish have been washing ashore.

Dead and dying sardines have also been observed drifting at the surface as far as eight nautical miles offshore near Hout Bay.

The department said it has received photographs, videos and reports from fishers and members of the public.

The first fish samples were collected off Saldanha Bay on August 1 with assistance from the fishing vessel Shivon. The samples were received on Sunday morning, and examination and diagnostic testing will begin on Monday.

“Scientific observers have also been deployed aboard purse-seine fishing vessels to collect further information on the distribution and extent of the mortality,” the department said.

“A harmful algal bloom caused by the dinoflagellate Alexandrium catenella is currently present in the Saldanha Bay area. However, given the wide geographic extent of the reported sardine mortality, it cannot at this stage be assumed the bloom is responsible for all the reported mortalities."

The investigation will consider a range of possible causes, including harmful algal blooms and associated toxins, environmental conditions and fish disease.

As a precaution, members of the public are strongly advised not to collect, handle or consume dead or dying fish found on beaches or floating at sea.

TimesLIVE