School clerk jailed for 12 years for stealing school funds

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Ofentse Molemane will serve an effective eight-year jail term after four years of his 12 year sentence were wholly suspended for five years. Stock photo.

A North West school administration clerk who enriched himself by misappropriating funds intended for school operations has been sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment.

Ofentse Molemane, 37, was convicted by the Rustenburg specialised commercial crimes court on 170 counts of fraud after pleading guilty, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lindiwe Mabasa said in a statement on Monday.

The offences were committed at Sunrise View Primary School in Rustenburg between 2019 and 2020.

State advocate Nkhetheni Mudau argued that the Molemane had carefully planned and executed the fraudulent scheme by repeatedly transferring school funds into his personal bank account and paying himself amounts to which he was not entitled.

“The state further submitted that Molemane created fictitious invoices, falsely claiming that they had been issued by service providers who had rendered services to the school, to conceal his criminal conduct,” Mabasa said.

The court agreed with the state’s submissions and convicted Molemane on all 170 counts.

“In imposing sentence, the court found that Molemane had abused the trust placed in him by his employer and failed to uphold the honesty and integrity expected of a person entrusted with public funds.”

Instead, Molemane used the stolen money to finance his personal lifestyle and private business, causing financial prejudice to the school, the school governing body and legitimate service providers.

The court found that Molemane’s guilty plea did not constitute genuine remorse but rather was an attempt to obtain a lighter sentence. It also rejected his explanation that some of the stolen funds had been used to build a house for his grandmother, describing his conduct as motivated by greed, particularly given that he earned a reasonable salary and could have pursued this objective through lawful means.

Molemane will serve an effective eight-year jail term after four years of his 12-year sentence were wholly suspended for five years, on condition that he is not convicted of fraud or a similar offence committed during the period of suspension.

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