Animal cruelty on the rise as content creators exploit animals for likes

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A Limpopo police captain and pastor has been convicted of beating two young goats and leaving them for dead. Picture:

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The National Council of SPCA (NSPCA) says animal cruelty has increased over the past five years, with many incidents captured on video and shared on social media for likes and attention, raising a growing concern.

The organisation says it is receiving more complaints about videos showing animals being abused, but tracing those responsible is often difficult.

It said content creators misuse their platforms and expose animals to cruelty for likes.

Last week, TimesLIVE reported that a Limpopo police captain and pastor was convicted of beating two young goats and leaving them for dead.

The man, identified as Lepogo Hermanus Matsi, is a prominent member of the community, a pastor, and a serving SAPS captain. He told an inspector from the NSPCA’s Farm Animal Protection Unit that he beat the goats with a stick to “teach them a lesson” for entering the churchyard and feeding on the trees.

Matsi pleaded guilty to animal cruelty under the Animals Protection Act and was fined R4,000.

NSPCA spokesperson Samanta Stelli said the reporting of cases relating to animal cruelty against high-ranking officials often links back to the complainant and whether they feel safe enough to report such crimes.

She said complainants might be afraid of being threatened, especially when the official is known by the community.

“In the Farm Animal Protection Unit, which is the NSPCA unit that investigated the case of the two beaten goats, we have had two cases involving law enforcement officials, with one finalised after four years and the other pending an outcome by the National Prosecuting Authority,” she said.

Stelli said the NSPCA deals with forms of cruelty towards all species of animals.

Common complaints relate to cruelty to domestic animals, such as cats and dogs, and farm animals.

“We also receive a lot of complaints of cruelty to rodents and other animals who people see as ‘damage-causing’, like monkeys,” Stelli said.

According to Dr Krinesha George Messif, a lecturer in the department of social work & criminology at the University of Pretoria, extreme animal cruelty is a public-safety issue that reveals deficits in empathy and impulse control.

Messif said the South African cases show both the reality of the problem and the possibility of accountability.

She said goats, like other mammals, possess homologous nociceptive pathways and brain structures involved in the affective experience of pain.

“They exhibit measurable physiological responses (elevated cortisol, heart-rate changes) and behavioural indicators of distress (vocalisation, guarding of injured limbs, inability to lift the head, prolonged suffering),” she said.

Messif said the findings in the post-mortem in the Matsi case align with the broader scientific consensus that livestock experience pain, fear and distress in ways that are qualitatively similar to other mammals.

She believes that extreme cruelty is typically driven by a need for dominance, control or the displacement of frustration onto a vulnerable target that cannot effectively resist or report.

Further, she notes that in the Matsi case, the captain explicitly stated he beat the goats with a stick “to teach them a lesson” after they entered the churchyard and fed on trees — a classic rationalisation of violence as legitimate discipline.

“Similar patterns appear in the dog-fighting cases, where animals were starved, scarred and confined for entertainment or status, and in the Ratcliff shelter case, where neglect was concealed behind a façade of rescue. These acts allow the perpetrator to assert power while preserving a self-image of justification rather than sadism. Opportunity (rural isolation, private property, positions of authority) and the relative social invisibility of livestock or ‘fighting’ dogs further enable the behaviour,” Messif said.

According to Messif, contributing factors visible across the South African cases include empathy deficits and callous-unemotional traits.

“Authoritarian or hierarchical worldviews in which animals occupy the lowest status (evident in a police captain and pastor treating goats as objects to be ‘taught a lesson’). Displacement of anger or the exercise of control that may be constrained in human relationships. Social learning and cultural minimisation of certain species’ suffering (farm animals, fighting dogs).

“Situational triggers (property damage, ‘trespassing’) interacting with low impulse control. In organised or prolonged cases (Perreira’s 59 counts, dog-fighting networks), reinforcement through peer groups or financial incentive,” she said.

Messif said such cases of abuse in South Africa are reflected in the crime statistics and brutality, a total lack of overall humanity and ubuntu across the nation.

She believes that repeated violence against animals is linked to underlying mental health issues, trauma or learned behaviour.

Further, she said, there is evidence that deliberate cruelty to animals can be an indicator of broader violent behaviour or a lack of empathy.

Messif said the Matsi conviction and the Cape Town maximum-penalty cases for horse and dog cruelty illustrate the progressive, if still incomplete, shift toward treating such suffering as a serious criminal matter.

She believes that the Matsi conviction affirms that neither police rank nor religious office confers immunity.

TimesLIVE