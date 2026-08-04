Four pupils arrested after learner, 19, dies in KZN school fight

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IPSS Medical Rescue responded to an incident at a high school in the Isithebe area after receiving reports of a boy who had been struck in the head and left unconscious. Picture:

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Four high school pupils have been arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old at a northern KwaZulu-Natal school on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Sundumbili police arrested the four, aged between 15 and 20, for murder.

This comes after the 19-year-old pupil was allegedly assaulted and died inside the school premises in the Sundumbili area.

He said circumstances that led to the fight among the pupils are still under investigation.

IPSS Medical Rescue responded to the incident at a high school in the Isithebe area after receiving reports of a boy who had been struck in the head and left unconscious, following a physical fight with another student.

The medical team said: “Sadly, on arrival of IPSS Medical Rescue, it was found the pupil had succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased on scene.”

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