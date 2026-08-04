French resort manager granted R5,000 bail in Ballito rape case

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A French manager of a beach and safari resort in Ballito was granted bail by the KwaDukuza magistrate's court on Tuesday. Picture:

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A French manager of a beach and safari resort in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal, who faces rape and sexual assault charges, was granted bail of R5,000 on Tuesday.

The KwaDukuza magistrate’s court postponed the case until October 5 after granting bail to the 35-year-old man — who cannot be named as he has not pleaded to the charges.

The court ordered that he must report to the Umhlali police station every Monday. He was also ordered to hand over his passport to the investigating officer.

In his affidavit supporting his release on bail, the man, who was born in Guadeloupe and moved to mainland France when he was young, explained that he started working at the newly established Club Med Tinley Manor in May after his employer applied for and was granted work permits and a visa for him to be employed there.

His employer also provided him with accommodation in the form of a one-bedroom apartment in the resort’s staff quarters.

The man, who said he is openly gay, admitted to meeting the complainant, who he said was a foreigner that he met on July 19 while he was visiting the resort. They also met again three days later and went to his apartment after a drinking session at one of the bar areas in the resort.

The accused denied the allegations against him in the charge sheet.

“I intend pleading not guilty to the charges.”

TimesLIVE