Man gets 15 years for repeatedly raping and impregnating sister

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After being repeatedly raped by her brother, the girl fell pregnant at the age of 16 and gave birth to a child. Stock image:

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A 66-year-old man who repeatedly raped his younger sister over six years, leading to the birth of a child in 1999, has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment.

The man, whose name is being withheld to protect the dignity, privacy and identity of the victim and her family, was convicted by the Phuthaditjhaba regional court, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday.

NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the abuse began in October 1993 when the victim was 10 and her brother in his early 30s.

“During the trial, the court heard that her brother began raping her at their family home. The abuse occurred repeatedly over an extended period, with the accused raping and physically assaulting her during the night and, at times, during the day whenever they were alone at home.”

The girl attempted to report the abuse to her father. However, due to his ill health, he was unable to provide the assistance and protection she needed.

“As a result of the repeated rapes, the complainant fell pregnant at the age of 16 and subsequently gave birth to a child fathered by the accused. The complainant raised the child born from the abuse.”

Despite rebuilding her life and pursuing a career as a teacher, she continued to endure the emotional and psychological trauma resulting from the repeated rapes she had endured, Senokoatsane said.

She later sought psychological counselling, during which she was advised to report the matter to the police.

In December 2018, she opened a criminal case against her brother. However, the matter was withdrawn after the prosecutor handling the case determined that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with prosecution.

“Unwilling to accept this outcome, the complainant approached prosecutor Didimalang Celestial Sebogo, requesting a review of the matter, as she did not understand the basis upon which the case had been closed.”

Sebogo obtained the case docket and conducted a thorough review of its contents. She followed up on outstanding DNA evidence and the DNA results confirmed that the accused was the biological father of the complainant’s son.

Armed with this evidence, Sebogo enrolled the matter for prosecution.

During sentencing proceedings, Sebogo argued that the accused had robbed his own sister of her innocence. Instead of fulfilling the role of a protector, he became someone who subjected her to years of sexual abuse.

She further submitted that the accused had shown no remorse for his actions and would have remained silent had the complainant not found the courage to report the offences.

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