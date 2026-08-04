POLL | How do you feel about Ramaphosa authorising SIU probes into state entities?

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed two new proclamations authorising the SIU to probe alleged maladministration, irregular expenditure and procurement corruption in two major state entities. Picture: Picture: ParliamentRSA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed two new proclamations authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe alleged maladministration, irregular expenditure and procurement corruption in two major state entities.

The first probe targets Mangaung metropolitan municipality over nine contentious contracts, including the establishment of its controversial metro police service, vehicle procurements including Toyota Corollas and a fire truck, corporate gifts, catering and IPTN bus contracts dating back to 2016.

The second probe focuses on the Gauteng department of health over a voluntary medical male circumcision tender to determine if funds were paid for services that complied with fair and competitive procurement laws.

While supporters view the presidential proclamations as a crucial step toward cleaning up local governance and provincial departments, critics argue proclamation after proclamation rarely leads to swift prosecutions or recovery of looted public funds.

TimesLIVE