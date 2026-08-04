Trash piles up as Pikitup protesters block six depots in Joburg

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This photo taken on July 29 shows a street in Parkmore, Sandton, where rubbish has not been collected. Picture:

Waste collection services in parts of Johannesburg remain disrupted after protesters blocked access to six Pikitup depots, preventing refuse collection trucks from leaving and collecting waste in affected areas.

On Monday, Pikitup said protests by casual workers contracted to waste collection service providers had expanded to several depots across the city.

The workers are demanding to be absorbed into permanent positions at Pikitup.

According to Pikitup, entrances to the Marlboro, Waterval, Roodepoort, Randburg, Orange Farm and Avalon depots have been blocked, preventing waste collection vehicles and its employees from carrying out scheduled services.

The latest development comes days after disruptions were reported at the Marlboro depot, which left residents in some areas dealing with delayed refuse collection and concerns about overflowing bins.

Pikitup stressed that its employees are not on strike and remain available to work.

“However, the blockades have significantly affected the entity’s ability to render services,” Pikitup said.

Pikitup said it is working with service providers, law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to resolve the situation and restore normal operations.

It added that measures are being put in place to reduce the effects of the disruptions and help speed up the recovery of waste collection services once access to the depots is restored.

Residents in affected areas have been urged to remain patient while efforts continue to end the setback.

Pikitup apologised for the inconvenience and encouraged residents to monitor its official social media platforms for updates on waste collection schedules in their areas.

A petition has been launched by eight ward councillors from multiple suburbs.

“Residents continue to pay the City of Johannesburg every month for refuse removal. Yet, repeated disruptions at the Waterval and Randburg Pikitup depots have left communities with missed collections, growing backlogs and rubbish standing outside homes for days. Residents are paying for a service they are not consistently receiving — and some are then forced to pay a second time for private refuse removal,“ they say.

“The city must fix the service, account for the failure and deal fairly with the residents who have carried the consequences.”

The petition calls on the city and Pikitup to:

Restore reliable refuse collection and clear all backlogs;

Explain why the repeated depot disruptions have been allowed to continue;

Account for the labour, recruitment, fleet and management failures;

Explain what action is being taken where depot access is unlawfully obstructed;

Put a proper contingency plan in place so residents are not abandoned every time a depot cannot operate;

Hold the responsible political leadership, Pikitup board and management accountable; and

Provide a formal answer on how residents will be compensated for verified services they paid for but did not receive.

TimesLIVE