Twelve-month jail term for man who stole R240 socks gets the boot

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A North West man’s 12-month prison sentence for stealing socks worth R239 has been overturned after the high court found that the magistrate who convicted him should never have presided over his trial.

In a review judgment handed down by the North West High Court, Judge Andre Petersen ruled that the proceedings against Simon Mmote Twai were fatally flawed because the same magistrate who convicted and sentenced him for theft had earlier learnt about his previous criminal record during his first court appearance.

Under South African criminal procedure, a judicial officer who presides over a bail hearing where an accused’s previous convictions are disclosed should not preside over the subsequent trial, conviction and sentencing. Doing so constitutes a fatal irregularity that can vitiate the trial and lead to the setting aside of both conviction and sentence.

Although Twai pleaded guilty to stealing multiple pairs of socks worth R239.96 from a store at Lichtenburg Mall, the high court found that the trial had been irreparably tainted by the procedural irregularity.

Peterson said the law prohibits judicial officers from acquiring knowledge of an accused person’s previous convictions before deciding guilt, as it creates a reasonable apprehension that the trial may not be impartial.

“The concern is not whether the correct result was in fact reached, but whether justice was seen to be done,” Peterson said.

Twai first appeared in the Lichtenburg magistrate’s court on February 12, where, during bail proceedings, he disclosed that he had five previous convictions for theft.

The same magistrate, Celeste Wessels, later accepted his guilty plea on March 30, convicted him and, on June 3, sentenced him to 12 months’ direct imprisonment.

Petersen said the position was already settled in previous judgments, which all held that once a judicial officer has prior knowledge of an accused’s previous convictions before conviction, the proceedings are ordinarily rendered invalid.

“The prejudice lies in the taint to the fairness of the process itself. The enquiry is objective. It does not turn on whether the presiding officer subjectively recalls or was consciously alive to the disclosure at the moment of conviction.

“It follows that the proceedings before the magistrate were vitiated by an irregularity … and that the conviction and sentence cannot stand. The conviction and sentence cannot stand,” he said.

In response to questions from the high court, Wessels acknowledged that she had presided over Twai’s first appearance but said she had no independent recollection that he had disclosed previous convictions.

She told the court she only became aware of the issue after receiving the review query.

“I was not consciously aware that such disclosure had previously been made before me. If my prior involvement … rendered me disqualified from presiding at the subsequent trial, I respectfully accept that this constituted an irregularity,” Wessels said.

“I regret this oversight and assure the court that I shall ensure that this issue receives careful attention in future proceedings.”

Petersen commended the magistrate’s candour but said her lack of recollection did not change the legal position.

“The test is objective and does not depend on the presiding officer’s subjective recollection. The concern is not whether the correct result was in fact reached, but whether justice was seen to be done,” he said.

“A guilty plea does not cure that irregularity.”

The high court also noted that the matter should not ordinarily have come before it on automatic review because Twai had been legally represented throughout the proceedings.

Peterson set aside both the conviction and sentence and ordered that the matter begin afresh before a different magistrate.

“The magistrate’s own inability … to identify any basis for distinguishing the authorities … confirms rather than displaces this conclusion,” Peterson said.

“The matter accordingly stands to be remitted for trial de novo. The conviction and sentence imposed on the accused … are reviewed and set aside.”

Sowetan