South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

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TimesLIVE

The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock in the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The Bafana Bafana star was murdered in 2014.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


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