Gauteng health dept urges mothers to breastfeed, donate breast milk

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The Gauteng department of health has highlighted the benefits of breastfeeding. Picture:

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The Gauteng department of health has encouraged mothers to breastfeed and donate surplus breast milk, saying both are essential to protecting babies from illness and giving them a healthier start in life.

The appeal comes as the world marks World Breastfeeding Week from August 1-7 under the theme, “Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life: Strengthen What Works”.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said breast milk contained all the nutrients, vitamins and antibodies babies need during their first six months of life, helping to protect them against common illnesses such as diarrhoea, respiratory infections and allergies.

Mabona said while 68.9% of newborns delivered at Gauteng public health facilities between April and June this year were breastfed within their first hour after birth, the low level of exclusive breastfeeding was a concern.

He said only 46.3% of infants attending public healthcare facilities for routine immunisation and Road to Health visits during the same period were confirmed to have been exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life.

The department encouraged mothers returning to work or school to continue breastfeeding by expressing and safely storing breast milk, adding that support from families, employers, educational institutions and caregivers could help them continue the practice.

It also called on workplaces and educational institutions to create breastfeeding-friendly environments to support mothers after maternity leave.

Mabona said breastfeeding benefits extended beyond babies, reducing mothers’ risks of breast and ovarian cancers while strengthening the bond between mother and child.

The department also appealed to mothers with surplus breast milk to donate it to help newborn and premature babies whose mothers were unable to produce enough milk.

Mabona said all prospective donors undergo health screening before their milk is collected, processed and pasteurised for use in public healthcare facilities.

In Gauteng, breast milk can be donated at Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Sebokeng Hospital, Leratong Hospital, Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, and Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital, the department said.

TimesLIVE