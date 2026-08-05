Gauteng nursing student found dead in residence room

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A 19-year-old first-year nursing student at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Nursing College in Soweto has been found dead in her residence room, according to the Gauteng department of health.

“The student was found dead on the evening of Tuesday, August 4, at approximately 8.30pm, after a concerned friend requested assistance to check on her. Security officials, together with the friend, accessed the room and found the student,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The circumstances surrounding the student’s death are under investigation.

According to the department, the SAPS is investigating the incident. The forensic pathology service attended the scene and transported the body to a mortuary.

“The department is prioritising the wellbeing of students and staff affected by this loss. Counselling and psychosocial support services have been activated for students, lecturers and staff at the college. Support is also being extended to the family,” the department said.

Gauteng health spokesperson Steve Mabona conveyed condolences to those affected by the tragedy. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fellow students of the late student nurse. We ask that their privacy be respected as they go through this period of mourning.”

The department said it would continue to support the college community and the student’s family while investigations continued.

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