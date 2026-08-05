More than 210,000 Gauteng school applications submitted within four hours

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Applications for the 2027 grade 1 and grade 8 school placements will close at midnight on September 4. Picture:

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More than 210,000 applicants for grade 1 and grade 8 school placements have been received within four hours of Gauteng’s 2027 online admissions system since it opened on Wednesday.

The Gauteng department of education announced that the online admissions system went live at 8am on Wednesday. By midday it had already received 210,055 applications.

Before the system officially opened, more than 12,000 parents and guardians were ready to start with applications, with 12,058 logging on between 7.30am and 7.59am to prepare to submit.

Gauteng education MEC Lebogang Maile said the good start of the application period showed that parents continued to trust the province’s online admissions system.

“The application process has proceeded smoothly without any major technical incidents,” he said.

Over the past year, learner numbers have increased by more than 23,000, which is equal to the need for about 19 new schools with space for around 1,200 pupils each

The highest demand was recorded in Ekurhuleni South and Tshwane West education districts.

Among high schools:

Hoërskool Langenhoven in Tshwane West received the highest number of applications by midday, with 1,168;

Alberton High School followed with 1,098 applications; while

Hoërskool Akasia received 917.

For primary schools:

Rachel de Beer Primary School received the most applications at 474;

Laerskool Akasia followed with 461 applications; and

Laerskool Voortrekker Eeufees received 411.

The department said Gauteng’s public school system now has more than 2.4-million learners in 2,111 public schools. Over the past year, learner numbers have increased by more than 23,000, which is equal to the need for about 19 new schools with space for around 1,200 pupils each.

The online admissions system has grown every year since it was introduced in 2015, it said.

During the 2025 admissions cycle, about 400,000 grade 1 and grade 8 pupils were successfully placed in schools.

The department warned parents not to fall victim to scammers who claim they can secure school placements for money

The department said it has made several improvements to the system for the 2027 admissions process, which includes:

better system performance during busy periods;

faster processing;

improved document checks;

automatic SMS reminders and notifications; and

information that allows parents to see the language subjects offered at each school before applying.

Maile encouraged parents not to wait until the last few days before submitting their applications. He said parents must ensure that they:

complete all five application steps;

apply to at least three schools but no more than five; and

upload or submit certified supporting documents within seven days after applying.

The department also warned parents not to fall victim to scammers who claim they can secure school placements for money. It said the online admissions process is free and no person or organisation can guarantee or influence a pupil’s placement.

Parents who need help can visit:

any of the department’s centres;

15 district offices;

the provincial head office; or

public schools across Gauteng, where officials are available to assist them at no cost.

Applications for the 2027 school year will close at midnight on September 4.

TimesLIVE