Nearly 2,000 illegal power connections cut in Ekurhuleni sweep

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The City of Ekurhuleni says about 2,000 illegal electricity connections were removed during a multi-agency operation in Actonville this week, as authorities intensified efforts to curb electricity theft and recover lost municipal revenue.

The operation targeted the Emlotheni informal settlement and Tamboville. It involved the Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD), Eskom, the SAPS, the city’s revenue enhancement team and other law enforcement agencies.

According to the city, the operation was briefly disrupted when some community members allegedly threw stones at contractors carrying out the disconnections. One person was arrested for public violence and detained at the Actonville police station, allowing the operation to continue.

EMPD spokesperson Chief Supt Kelebogile Thepa said:

about 2,000 illegal electricity connections were removed during the operation;

19 fines were issued to businesses where residents were allegedly found to have multiple backyard shacks and bypassed electricity meters; and

a further eight residential fines were issued for electricity-related contraventions

The city confirmed 27 fines were issued for meter-related offences, adding that six meters were found to not be linked to registered stands and 33 meters were removed.

The municipality warned that illegal connections pose serious safety risks, including:

electrical fires;

electrocution; and

damage to electricity infrastructure.

Thepa urged residents to use electricity legally and report suspected illegal connections to the relevant authorities.

TimesLIVE