Noordvaal suspends rugby brawlers as schools clash over racism allegations

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The Noordvaal Cup committee has placed individuals who were involved in a violent altercation during a rugby match at the weekend on precautionary suspension. Picture:

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The Noordvaal Cup Committee has placed on precautionary suspension all individuals identified as being involved in a violent altercation after a rugby match between Hoërskool Dr EG Jansen and Hoërskool Menlopark.

This comes as the two schools trade sharply differing accounts about the incident.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Noordvaal Cup Committee said it acknowledged the “serious altercation” that occurred after the Virseker Noordvaal Cup fixture between the two schools last Saturday.

“Pending the outcome of the disciplinary process, all players and persons identified as actively involved in the incident have been placed on immediate precautionary suspension,” the committee said.

The committee stressed that the suspension was a precautionary measure and “does not constitute a finding of guilt”.

It said all remaining competition fixtures would continue as scheduled while both schools had been asked to submit reports, witness statements, player statements and supporting evidence.

“Formal disciplinary hearings are expected during the week commencing August 17,” the committee said.

The governing body added that any sanctions imposed would be subject to review by the SA Rugby Union (Saru).

The disciplinary process comes amid conflicting claims by the two schools over what sparked the confrontation.

In a statement, Hoërskool Dr EG Jansen said it did not condone the actions of any person or pupil involved in the incident and would address any misconduct through its disciplinary processes.

However, the school alleged that a group of former Hoërskool Menlopark pupils referred to as “Old Boys” had been causing disturbances from the start of the match.

According to the school, members of the group allegedly directed racist remarks at Dr EG Jansen players.

“According to statements received by the school, racist remarks were made towards players of Hoërskool Dr EG Jansen,” the school said, alleging that the comments included use of the k-word and remarks that certain players “belong on a farm”.

The school said the alleged comments were directed at its black and coloured players.

Dr EG Jansen further claimed that parents raised concerns with a Menlopark teacher and asked that the group be removed because they were causing repeated disturbances.

“The school has received a written report from one of the parents stating that the incident was reported to a teacher from Hoërskool Menlopark and was allegedly dismissed,” the statement said.

The school said it had requested available camera footage from Menlopark to help establish the facts.

“According to the written response received by our school, the incident was not captured by a camera,” it said.

Dr EG Jansen alleged that the situation escalated after one of its players was pulled over a fence and assaulted, leading to a physical confrontation in which parents intervened to protect their children.

The school said the pupils involved had been identified and that a comprehensive report was being prepared for submission to the department of basic education.

But Hoërskool Menlopark has strongly rejected the allegations.

In its own statement, Menlopark said an independent investigation under the leadership of an independent chair was already at an advanced stage and that witness statements, including those of neutral match officials, had been considered.

“All testimony that has been considered, including statements by neutral match officials, clearly indicates that the allegations of racist remarks are devoid of all truth,” the school said.

Menlopark said it was “regrettable” that the allegations were raised four days after the incident and suggested it would be undesirable if they were intended to shift blame for what had happened.

The school said none of its players, coaches or staff members were involved in the violence.

“We expressly distance ourselves from the false allegations and will shortly submit the final findings of the investigation to Noordvaal Rugby,” said Menlopark.

The incident has drawn significant attention in school rugby circles, with the Noordvaal Cup Committee emphasising its commitment to ensuring a fair disciplinary process.

“The Noordvaal Committee expects the full co-operation of both schools and remains committed to ensuring that the values of respect, discipline, sportsmanship and accountability remain central to school rugby,” it said.

The outcome of the disciplinary hearings is expected later this month.

TimesLIVE