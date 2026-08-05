South Africa

POLL | What’s your take on Zuma appointing his son as MK Party deputy president?

Move sparks debate over political dynasties and party leadership shake-up

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Duduzane Zuma with his father, former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
MK Party leader and former president Jacob Zuma has officially appointed his son Duduzane Zuma as the party’s first deputy president. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

In a major leadership overhaul, MK Party leader and former president Jacob Zuma has officially appointed his son Duduzane Zuma as the party’s first deputy president.

The announcement comes alongside a broader reshuffle of the party’s top leadership structure.

Duduzane Zuma replaces former Western Cape judge president John Hlophe in the role, while ANC veteran Tony Yengeni has been appointed second deputy president.

Other key changes include the removal of Nathi Nhleko as national chairperson, replaced by Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi.

In an official statement released by the party, the decision was described as part of an “organisational reconfiguration aimed at strengthening the party, enhancing its effectiveness and consolidating its structures”.

The elevation of the younger Zuma directly to the party’s second-highest office has reignited public debate on political succession, family influence and internal party dynamics.

TimesLIVE


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