Son convicted of killing father, shooting mother for financial gain

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A Gauteng man has been found guilty of killing his father and shooting his mother in a bid for his family's fortune. Picture:

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A 33-year-old Gauteng man has been convicted of murdering his father and attempting to kill his mother in a shooting the NPA says was driven by a desire to benefit financially from his parents’ wealth.

Manqu Ndimphiwe was found guilty by the Gauteng high court (Johannesburg) on Wednesday for murdering his father, Mawethu Manqu, attempting to murder his mother, and unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition.

The convictions relate to an attack at the family’s Leondale home in Germiston on January 31 2023.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said Ndimphiwe’s parents had returned home during the early afternoon and were stopped at the gate of their residence when Ndimphiwe approached their vehicle armed with a firearm and opened fire on them.

His father was fatally wounded and declared dead at the scene. Ndimphiwe’s mother was shot in the face, with the bullet entering through her cheek and exiting through her chin. She survived after receiving emergency medical treatment.

During the trial, the state argued that the attack was premeditated and motivated by greed.

The state presented evidence that Ndimphiwe intended to benefit from his parents’ wealth, pension benefits and other assets.

The investigating officer told the court that the investigation established financial gain as the motive for the crimes.

The state further argued that Ndimphiwe showed no remorse after carrying out the attack on his parents.

The matter was postponed to September 14 for sentencing.

Welcoming the conviction, the NPA said the outcome reaffirmed that those who commit violent crimes against family members for financial gain would be held accountable.

TimesLIVE