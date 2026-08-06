Anti-migrant protesters apprehended after march turns violent

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Three people were injured, with two admitted to hospital, after an anti-migrant protest in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

At least 80 people were held for questioning at a police station in Greytown after the march in which they participated turned violent.

A police spokesperson said: “Information at this stage suggests people were marching in Kranskop when the march turned violent. Reports indicate shops were looted and three foreign nationals were injured. Two of the injured victims are receiving medical attention in hospital. The third victim is yet to be located.

“After the violence, the marchers reportedly got into a bus and intelligence indicated they were going to march in Greytown. An operation was set up and the bus was stopped on the R74 towards Greytown.

“Preliminary investigations indicate the victims are in the country legally. Their immigration status will be verified by the department of home affairs.”

Police are also investigating reports that one victim was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money during the violence.

They have reiterated that people who march for any cause must do so within the ambit of the law and must not take the law into their own hands.

“No civilians are allowed to conduct door-to-door operations. Only law enforcement officers can conduct stop-and-search operations and effect arrests for any crime.

“Police will continue to work with protesters who respect the law and are willing to co-operate with law enforcement officers.”

TimesLIVE