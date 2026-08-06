Cold, wet and windy conditions expected for long weekend

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Weather conditions might result in snow over mountain passes, potentially resulting in hazardous travel conditions, road closures and disruptions to transport. File photo:

Cold, wet and windy weather is expected over the Women’s Day long weekend as a strong cold front sweeps across the country from Sunday, bringing heavy rain, snow, damaging winds and rough sea conditions.

The South Africa Weather Service (Saws) has warned that a cold front, with an associated steep upper-air trough, is expected to make landfall over the Western and Northern Cape on Sunday.

It is expected to bring cold to very cold, wet and windy conditions and rough sea conditions, with snowfalls over the mountainous areas.

According to the weather service, these conditions are expected to spread to the Eastern Cape as the system moves eastwards.

Senior forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said on Monday the upper-air trough is expected to deepen further as it moves over the central to eastern parts of the country, spreading cold to very cold conditions with rain and showers further inland, while scattered to widespread rain and showers are expected over the southern parts of the country.

We encourage the public, motorists, farmers and disaster management authorities to remain informed by following updates and warnings issued by Saws and to take the necessary precautions — Tokelo Chiloane, senior forecaster

“Snow is expected over the mountainous areas of the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. While there is a low probability of light snow over some higher-lying areas outside these regions, confidence remains highest over the mountain ranges mentioned,” Chiloane said.

Saws said the main impacts associated with the weather system include localised flooding of low-lying areas, roads, bridges, and informal settlements due to persistent rainfall.

“Damaging winds may result in fallen trees, damage to roofs and infrastructure, power interruptions and hazardous driving conditions. Damaging waves and rough seas along the coastline may pose a risk to maritime activities and coastal infrastructure. Very cold conditions may increase the risk of exposure for vulnerable communities and place stress on livestock.”

Chiloane this might result in snow over mountain passes, potentially resulting in hazardous travel conditions, road closures and disruptions to transport.

“We encourage the public, motorists, farmers and disaster management authorities to remain informed by following updates and warnings issued by Saws and to take the necessary precautions as this weather system progresses across the country.”

TimesLIVE