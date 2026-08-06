These men duped Free State woman into investing in R290k scam

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Free State police are looking Shariffe Joseph Lobato and Maurice Mulindwa who allegedly swindled a woman in an alleged investment scam. Picture:

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Free State police are urging the public to help look for a man who, with his friend, allegedly swindled his girlfriend of R290,000 and then disappeared.

The woman realised that she had been defrauded after allegedly calling her partner and the friend for two weeks but not getting through to them.

According to Free State police spokesperson Sgt Palesa Thabana, on June 1 the man convinced his girlfriend to make a financial investment, the return on which was expected to be R1.2m. The man then put his girlfriend in touch with a man known as Mr Mark from the alleged investment company, and they spoke over the phone.

“During their conversation, ‘Mr Mark’ allegedly requested the victim and her boyfriend invest an amount of R1m with an expected return on investment of R1.2m,” Thabana said.

“On June 4 the victim invested an amount of R130,000 from her personal bank account into the Visitor Point investment account.

Police have identified Shariffe Joseph Lobato and Maurice Mulindwa as persons of interest, who may be able to assist police with investigations

“She further deposited an amount of R160,000 the following day. Her boyfriend then promised to deposit the remaining difference into the investment company’s account.”

Two weeks later, the woman realised that something was amiss when she could not get hold of her partner or “Mr Mark”.

“The victim … reported the matter to the police. A case of fraud was registered for further investigations."

Police have identified Shariffe Joseph Lobato and Maurice Mulindwa as persons of interest, who may be able to assist police with investigations.

The Free State provincial commercial crimes investigation unit based in Welkom is investigating a case of fraud and has urged anyone who could help trace the two men to come forward with information. The unit’s Det-Const Sesing can be contacted on 083-875-4897. Alternatively information can be shared anonymously by contacting the Crime Stop number on 08600-10111 or by sending a tip-off through the MySAPS app.

Sowetan