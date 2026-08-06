Student doctor killed for alcohol money: One attacker jailed

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Mthunzi Zwane was a 27-year-old medical student in his final year of study when he was murdered in July 2022. Picture:

One of five youths arrested for the fatal stabbing of student doctor Mthunzi Zwane has been sentenced to a life term and an additional 15 years’ imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances by the Elukwatini regional court in Mpumalanga.

Zwane was murdered in July 2022. His body was found in a river in Nhlazatshe, Mpumalanga.

The University of the Free State (UFS) said Zwane studied medicine in Cuba as part of the Nelson Mandela Fidel Castro Medical Programme. In August 2021, he was placed at the UFS to complete his clinical training in South Africa. From January 2022, he had been doing clinical training as a final-year student at the Dihlabeng Hospital in Bethlehem together with 13 other students. He lived in Elukwatini, and he was home for the holidays at the time of the incident.

National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Zwane, 27, went to Stars Local Tavern in Nhlazatshe 1, Elukwatini, to purchase alcohol. While at the tavern, he was spotted by a group of men. When he left the premises, the group followed him. When he reached a nearby bridge, they attacked and repeatedly stabbed him while demanding his bank card and PIN.

“Zwane complied and handed over his bank card and PIN. When the accused realised he was no longer breathing, they pushed his body into the river. The group returned to the tavern and repeatedly used the deceased’s bank card to purchase alcohol until the transaction limit was reached, after which they discarded the card.”

During the trial Clement Njabulo Nhlabathi, 23, pleaded guilty to the charges. In his plea explanation, he admitted his conduct was unlawful and punishable by law. He was convicted of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

A victim impact statement, compiled by Zwane’s sister with the assistance of court preparation officer Nondumiso Thwala, was presented to the court. In her statement she said she and the deceased had lost both their parents and he was her only remaining immediate family member. She described the profound emotional and financial hardship she has suffered since his death, stating she had depended on him for financial support and their shared dream of building a family home had been shattered.

Nhlabathi’s co-accused, aged 22 to 24, pleaded not guilty. Their trial will resume on September 29.

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