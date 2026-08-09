11 people killed in separate Western Cape shootings

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Western Cape police are investigating 11 cases of murder from multiple separate shootings that occurred on Saturday night and in the early hours of Sunday. File picture:

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Eleven people have been shot dead in three separate incidents in Langa, Gugulethu, and Khayelitsha, prompting a heightened police presence in the affected communities.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said provincial serious and violent crimes unit detectives are investigating the shootings which occurred on Saturday night and in the early hours of Sunday.

In Khayelitsha, three men aged 25, 31, and 35 were shot dead in the TR Section of Lingelethu West at about 10.50pm on Saturday, she said.

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Police also responded to a shooting at a house in Winnie Mandela Street, Phase 3, Langa, where five people were found with gunshot wounds.

Police spokesperson Col André Traut said four men and a woman were fatally wounded in the attack. One of the deceased men has been identified as a 28-year-old.

The motive for the Langa shooting has not yet been established.

Traut said detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including information about the possible use of the premises for drug-related activities.

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“At this stage, no arrests have been made. Detectives are following every available lead and are working to establish the sequence of events that led to the deadly attack and to identify those responsible,” he said.

The third shooting occurred early on Sunday in the Barcelona informal settlement in Gugulethu.

“Two men and a woman were also shot dead at 4.10am on Sunday. Two other victims sustained injuries from the shooting,” said Potelwa.

No arrests have been made in connection with any of the three shootings.

Potelwa said the motives behind the attacks are being investigated.

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Sizakhele Dyantyi condemned the violence.

“The senseless loss of five lives is deeply concerning and cannot be tolerated. We have directed our serious and violent crime [unit] detectives to pursue every available investigative avenue to identify, apprehend and bring those responsible before a court of law. We will continue to mobilise all available resources in our efforts to address violent crime and ensure the safety of our communities,” said Dyantyi.

Potelwa said police had reinforced deployments in the affected areas as well as other potential hotspots.

“[Lt-Gen Dyantyi] and his management team are visiting the affected communities with a view to strengthening investigations and overseeing deployments in the areas,” she said.

TimesLIVE