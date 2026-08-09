‘This is not the freedom we marched for’ | Women’s March leader Sophie de Bruyn

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Sophie de Bruyn says at the National Women’s Day commemoration that women remain trapped by gender-based violence, poverty and inequality.

Seventy years after marching to the Union Buildings against apartheid, the last surviving leader of the 1956 Women’s March, Sophie de Bruyn, delivered a sobering assessment of democratic South Africa, saying the country’s women remain trapped by gender-based violence, poverty and inequality.

Speaking at the National Women’s Day commemoration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday, De Bruyn said the freedom for which she and thousands of other women fought had not translated into the safe and prosperous society they had envisioned.

“Today, as I look at our beautiful country, my heart is heavy. The freedom we marched for and for what we breathed is in reality a painful paradox. How can we fully celebrate our historic victories when our present reality is so deeply disappointing and distressful? We fought to banish the pass laws. Yet today our women are prisoners in their own homes. Gender-based violence continues to cast a dark cloud on our society,” she said.

De Bruyn said she continued to mourn the experiences of women and girls subjected to violence and abuse.

“Every single day I weep for the girl child, the daughters, the mothers and grandmothers who are abused, violated and silenced. This is not the freedom we marched for,” she said.

Read: Ramaphosa asks families to help identify 20,000 women who marched in 1956

De Bruyn was 18 when she joined the historic march on August 9 1956, when about 20,000 women marched to the Union Buildings to protest against apartheid pass laws for Black women.

Reflecting on the anniversary, she said she was proud to represent the women who took part in the march, many of whom are no longer alive.

“Seventy years ago on this very day, August 9 1956, 20,000 of us marched to these hallowed grounds, to these Union Buildings which were then the bastion of apartheid. I was only 18 years old then and many of my compatriots are sadly no longer with us, it has always been an honour to represent the collective leadership of the march and the 20,000 women. I’m standing here as their representative and what I am saying here today is what they would have said to you if they were alive,” she said.

She recalled how the women stood in silence for 30 minutes during the protest, confronting the apartheid government with a message of defiance.

WATCH | Anti-apartheid activist Sophia Williams-De Bruyn has urged young women to use their voices to fight for their future and against poverty and abuse. pic.twitter.com/AdaZLosTd9 — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 9, 2026

“We were young. We were afraid. But we were unified and determined. When we stood undaunted in silence for 30 minutes, the world trembled. We confronted the apartheid regime and boldly said, ‘Strijdom (JG, the then prime minister), you have targeted the woman. You have struck a rock. And we will crush you.’” she said.

De Bruyn said the women who marched in 1956 had hoped their sacrifices would pave the way for future generations to live free from the oppression they had experienced.

She said the continued challenges facing South Africa had left her deeply concerned about whether that promise had been fulfilled.

“We fought to dismantle the systemic oppression of women as a race, class and gender. Yet today we feel the cruel suffocation of entrenched poverty, lack of clean drinking water, homelessness and systemic corruption,” she said.

De Bruyn took aim at corruption in particular, saying the theft of public funds had consequences for ordinary South Africans.

“When people steal money allocated for education, health, for housing and infrastructure, they are in reality stealing education, stealing health and roads. These are real victims of corruption,” she said.

“They are stealing from you and me, who pay our taxes.”

It is also very disappointing that democratic South Africa is still the most unequal country in the world — 1956 Women’s March leader Sophie de Bruyn

She also criticised South Africa’s persistent inequality saying the burden continued to fall disproportionately on Black women and young people.

“It is also very disappointing that democratic South Africa is still the most unequal country in the world. The face of poverty and inequality in our country is mainly black, female and young. The impact of spatial racial segregation is still deeply entrenched,” she said.

De Bruyn also raised concerns about youth unemployment, drawing a connection between the role played by young people in the liberation struggle and the challenges confronting them today.

“As we also mark the 50th anniversary of June 16, when in 1976 the youth picked up the mantle from us, youth unemployment remains stubbornly high, ranking South Africa very high globally,” she said.

She said the loss of public resources to corruption while young people remained unemployed amounted to a betrayal of those who sacrificed their lives for democracy.

Despite her criticism, De Bruyn said she remained hopeful because of the resilience of South African women.

Sophie de Bruyn

“Even when these crowds, my spirit refuses to break and give up and my happiness comes back but I’m looking at you, the women of today. All of you are still the rock. You are still resilient. Despite the failures of our leadership, in the weight of these struggles, you continue to hold our families and communities together,” she said.

“Your courage is the beacon of hope and the light that keeps this country moving forward.”

De Bruyn challenged political leaders and government officials attending the commemoration to live up to the courage shown by the women of 1956.

“To the officials, the politicians, the dignitaries that are here today, I challenge you to look into the eyes of women here and see their courage, their determination, their fortitude, their hope and moral mettle that birthed the democracy. Do not let our sacrifices be in vain,” she said.

She called on leaders to tackle corruption, protect women and children and provide accountable leadership.

“Clench your hands against corruption, protect our women, feed our children, have a moral compass and stay back home. And match the bravery of 1956 with bold, honest and accountable leadership.”

De Bruyn also urged ordinary South Africans, particularly women, to use their voices and their votes to demand change.

“To the ordinary citizens of our country, in particular women, do not give up hope. Your vote, your voice and your unity are your critical weapons. We handed you a free country. It is now up to you to make it a safe and prosperous one,” she said.

She called for a new march against the challenges facing South Africa.

“Let us march forward once more, not against pass laws, but this time against crime and insecurity, poverty, corruption, unemployment, homelessness, violence and the many, many ills that restrict your future, your safety, your freedom and your prosperity,” she said.

Addressing young women, De Bruyn said the spirit of the 1956 march must be carried forward by a new generation.

“The fire ignited in 1956 cannot be extinguished. And to the young woman here today, do not wait for anyone’s permission. Stand up. Use your voice and fight for your future. Fight against poverty and abuse just like we fought against apartheid. And together let us finish the march that we began 70 years ago. Let the spirit of 1956 rise again in each of your hearts,” she said.

De Bruyn also used the platform to express solidarity with Palestinian women and children, saying their struggle for freedom was connected to South Africa’s own history.

“I would be remiss if I did not express solidarity with the women and children in Palestine who are being subjected to genocide and apartheid,” she said.

She invoked the words of former president Nelson Mandela, saying: “Our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians.”

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