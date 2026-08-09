Tributes pour in for maskandi artist Inkosi Yamagcokama killed in car crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Maskandi artist Inkosi Yamagcokama was killed in a car crash in the early hours of Sunday. File picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Tributes are pouring in for popular maskandi artist Inkosi Yamagcokama, whose real name is Sicebi Dlamini, who was killed in a car crash along with another occupant of the vehicle in the early hours of Sunday in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma, the musician died at the crash scene at a traffic light opposite Melomed Hospital in Richards Bay.

“The team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate [RTI] [and] Umhlathuze [municipality] traffic, working with the SAPS and other emergency rescue services, did everything in their power, but unfortunately Inkosi Yamagcokama succumbed to severe injuries and died at the scene of the accident.”

The MEC added that one of the three occupants who were taken to hospital has also died.

“We express our deepest condolences to the mother of the occupant, and we wish the two other victims a speedy recovery.

“The RTI and all categories of staff in the department of transport and human settlements have joined maskandi lovers in mourning the departure of Inkosi Yamagcokama,” he said.

The MEC described Yamagcokama as an invaluable asset to the nation and said he was a remarkable artist who carved for himself a niche in the hearts and minds of millions of maskandi music lovers.

“He was admired for his humility and for putting Umsinga on the map. As we mourn with a deep sense of sadness his passing, we are confident that his legacy will inspire many aspiring maskandi to improve this genre, which is growing in leaps and bounds,” Duma said.

On social media, ordinary South Africans, including the MK Party, paid tribute to the artist.

Rest in peace, Scebi Dlamini, iNkosi yamaGcokama. Your passing is a great loss, and your legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and respected you. pic.twitter.com/h1paQXZopn — uMkhonto WeSizwe Party (Official) (@MkhontoweSizwex) August 9, 2026

RIP Scebi “Inkosi Yamagcokama” Dlamini 🕊💔



We woke up to the sad news that Maskandi artist Inkosi Yamagcokama has lost his life in a car accident in the early hours of today.



Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time 🤍 pic.twitter.com/RRf82oYZ82 — SA HIP HOP & AMAPIANO PARADISE (@sahiphop_piano) August 9, 2026

TimesLIVE