Two cops accused of ‘destroying evidence, removing files’ from murder scene

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Maj-Gen Mulangi Mphego (above) and Sgt Ishmail Phungu were raided by police last month in connection with claims they removed sensitive files, including those linked to an investigation into the Phala Phala case, from a murder scene.

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A former head of police crime intelligence, Maj-Gen Mulangi Mphego, is accused of ordering the destruction of digital evidence at the murder scene of Lt-Gen Sindile “Pitso” Mfazi at his home in July 2021.

Mphego and Sgt Ishmail Phungu are accused of having personally authorised the removal of investigative files without any chain of custody, no SAPS 13 receipt acknowledging evidence has been taken, or an entry in a pocketbook.

An explosive affidavit supplied to the police by a former associate of Mfazi, who was at the scene of his death, states that when they entered Mfazi’s house on the day of his death, papers bearing the letterheads of the SAPS, the public protector and the National Prosecuting Authority were scattered across the lounge table in disarray.

Mphego denies entering Mfazi’s home or taking files on the day of his death.

Mphego and Phungu were raided by police last month in connection with claims they removed the sensitive files, including those linked to an investigation into the Phala Phala case, from a murder scene.

At the time of his death, Mfazi was probing the fallout from the February 2020 burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm.

He was not investigating the theft of the foreign currency itself. According to a protected disclosure submitted to parliament in March, his inquiry focused on allegations that crime intelligence funds and state resources were unlawfully diverted to run an off-book covert operation to track the Phala Phala thieves and contain the political fallout.