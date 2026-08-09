‘We can’t surrender to criminals’ | Lesufi vows crackdown on violence on Women’s Day

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Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has called for an intensified crackdown on drugs and illegal firearms, saying the killing of two women and two police officers in Reiger Park highlights the country’s continuing struggle to protect women and communities from violence.

Speaking at the Union Buildings in Pretoria ahead of this year’s national Women’s Day commemoration, Lesufi said the deadly shooting in the east of Johannesburg was a stark reminder of the challenges facing South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the keynote address at the event on Sunday which marks 70 years since more than 20,000 women marched to the Union Buildings in 1956 to protest against the extension of pass laws to women.

“Honourable president, two days ago, two women driving on one of our public roads were brutally ambushed and killed. Two young policemen who came to their rescue were also butchered and their R5 rifles taken from their lifeless bodies,” said Lesufi.

“This incident, president, summarises our new struggles for peace and freedom, where the victims are just killed and those that need to protect them are also killed,” he said.

The two women and two anti-gang unit officers who were responding to reports of gunshots during a police patrol were shot dead in Reiger Park on Friday night.

Lesufi visited the scene on Saturday and vowed that authorities would intensify efforts to track down those responsible.

He described the attack on the police officers as an attack on the state.

“My argument is very simple, you attack policemen, you attack the state. So what has just happened here is nothing else but a declaration of war and we have to respond,” he said.

“There’s no way the policemen can fold their arms when one of their own are being attacked. They’re not going to allow chaos to reign in our own country, in our own province.”

Read: EDITORIAL | GBV sullies women’s gains

Lesufi called for stronger action against drugs, illegal firearms and perpetrators of violence against women.

“Honourable president, we must finally remove drugs from our society. What it finally calls for, honourable president, is that we must remove illegal guns in the hands of wrong people,” he said.

“President, it is also a call that we must show no mercy to criminals and those that are killing our women. We must stand firm together as a nation to hunt those that are killing our women.”

Lesufi also welcomed the newly announced Gender-Based Violence Council, describing it as an important step towards protecting women and communities.

“And that is why, president, we welcome the new GBV Council that has just announced. It’s the right step and the right decision to protect all of us in our country,” he said.

The premier said the government would not surrender to criminals.

“We can’t surrender to criminals, honourable president. And those that are taking our women and children, they must know their time is up. We are ready to confront them in these new struggles,” said Lesufi.

The comments come as South Africa marks the 70th anniversary of the historic 1956 Women’s March, when women from across the country marched to the Union Buildings against apartheid pass laws.

Lesufi said the anniversary should serve not only as an occasion for celebration but also as a reminder of the responsibility to continue advancing the rights and safety of women.

“Today, as the Gauteng provincial government, we celebrate all women whose strength, dedication, passion, continue to inspire communities and shape the future. Today is not about celebration. It’s a day of recognition and a call to action,” he said.

“Today, we honour and pay tribute to women in their liberation struggles whose unbreakable resilience and brave actions set the tone for gender equality and empowerment in a democratic South Africa.”

WATCH | Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says illegal guns should be removed from the hands of the wrong people. He adds that no mercy should be shown to those who kill women. pic.twitter.com/GnLSnHCRls — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 9, 2026

Lesufi said Gauteng was proud to host the national commemoration on the historic anniversary.

“We are proud, president, as Gauteng province to be the host of this important day on this important 70th anniversary. We are not only proud to be custodians, but we call on all South Africans to celebrate this day,” he said.

He also urged South Africans to treat national days as occasions that belong to the entire country.

“Honourable president, this day can be celebrated by some sections of our society and some sections of our society continue to boycott national days. These are national days and these are days for all of us,” said Lesufi.

He called on South Africans to mark the occasion with pride and pay tribute to women across the country.

“To all our women, you are seen, you are celebrated, and you are truly appreciated. You are not just part of our future. You are creating that future,” said Lesufi.

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