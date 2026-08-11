After heartbreak and tragedy, two entrepreneurs found hope between a loaf of bread

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

The smell of sizzling patties fills the air as customers patiently wait for their kotas, some grabbing a quick bite while others stop to chat before heading home.

For 25-year-old Lehlohonolo Motaung from Protea Glen in Soweto and 52-year-old Amanda Rakgetla from Naturena, selling kotas is about much more than food.

It is about creating opportunities, supporting their families and proving that even life’s toughest moments can become the start of something meaningful. It is also part of a culture that has seen Johannesburg selected as one of the top cities for street food in the world.

Motaung, the owner of South Side Grills, registered his business shortly after completing matric in 2020.

Though he studied commerce in high school, he chose not to further his studies because he wanted to build a career in the food industry.

Speaking to Sunday Times, he said he thought he would be working in the corporate world wearing a suit and tie. However, looking back now, he understands where his love for food comes from.

A designated area for Lehlohonolo Motaung's customers to enjoy a filling kota. Picture: (Kabungane Biyela)

“My passion for food grew while working with renowned businessman Rhulani Shibambo, known as ‘King Kota’, when he prepared meals at major events,” he said

He said he would travel to events with him, prepare food for people and learn how to run a business behind the scenes.

“When I got the opportunity to work with King Kota, I knew this is where I wanted to be. Food makes people happy,”

In 2022, Motaung joined Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), where he saved every penny to build his own food franchise.

The R35 Gonzalo Bite filled with chips, egg, lettuce and their signature sauces. Picture: (Kabungane Biyela)

“When I worked at KFC I had a clear plan, to save the money I needed to start my business,” he said.

While in high spirits to build a legacy, his biggest turning point came in 2024 when his mother died from heart failure at the age of 56.

“When my mother passed away, everything changed. I became more determined to succeed because she did everything for me,”

He recalls asking his mother for R10,000 to buy a mobile food van when he started.

Though she was unsure about his decision to become a food entrepreneur, she supported him.

“My mother wasn’t sure about my food business, I had to convince her this was what I wanted to do. Making people smile through food gives me joy,” he said.

Today, Motaung employs three young people who, like him, have experienced unemployment.

“Giving someone a job means they can also support themselves and their families. That’s something I’m proud of,” he said.

His menu caters for every budget. The R35 “Gonzalo Bite” comes with chips, cheese, egg, lettuce and his signature sauces, while the R200 ‘Bazoka’ is loaded with chips, double cheese, double eggs, two Russians, two rib patties, two beef patties, two steaks, lettuce and signature sauces.

Among the customers in the area is Thulani Mbonambi, who says South Side Grills has become his family’s favourite.

“There are many kota spots in Soweto, but my family and I don’t mind walking to South Side Grills because they always give you quality food,” he said.

He said the generous portions and signature chip dip sauce make every visit worthwhile.

“Most places don’t give enough chips, but his kota is filling. When I’m too tired to cook, I don’t hesitate to place an order,”

A few kilometres away in Naturena, Rakgetla’s story is one of survival.

She moved to Johannesburg after getting married in 2000. Unable to find work, she started a transport business, taking people to and from work every day before expanding into other small businesses.

She spoke about a period when residents of Naturena were not allowed to operate a business as it was regarded as a suburban area.

“When I got to Naturena people were not allowed to operate businesses, saying we have a mall nearby where we can buy food, not knowing people love fast food and some couldn’t afford to travel to Southgate Mall for a loaf of bread.”

When residents of Naturena were eventually allowed to operate businesses from home, she saw another opportunity to earn a living.

Amanda Rakgetla preparing dough for vetkoek that will be sold to her customers. (Kabungane Biyela)

She started selling vegetables and had a telephone where people could call their loved ones using a landline.

The business was going well until her husband was retrenched. She wanted to expand for more income and to pay off their bond.

While in the process of expansion, everything changed the day she was hijacked while dropping off passengers.

“I remember dropping off my last passenger when two men approached my car and demanded money and my car. They drove me to an unknown place where they threw me out of the moving car and left me for dead,” she said.

She was rushed to hospital. Despite efforts by doctors, they could not explain why she had lost feeling in her lower body.

Tebogo Magamba said he happily drives about 2km to buy his favourite kota. Picture: (Kabungane Biyela)

“Doctors gave me vitamin B tablets for my nervous system, but to this day I can’t feel my lower body,”

Rakgetla uses a wheelchair to move around.

When she could no longer manage everything on her own, her youngest son, Tshepo, stepped in to help keep the business running.

The last born of three, the 25-year-old had been studying marketing at Rosebank College before making the difficult decision to drop out of school.

“It was painful to leave school, but I chose to see it as a positive turning point because I also want to become a business owner one day,” he said.

Watching his mother’s determination inspired him to keep pushing forward.

“I had dreams of owning a business, but when I dropped out I shifted my mindset into thinking how the business could benefit me in the long run,” he said

Rakgetla’s fast-food business sells kotas ranging from R16 to R45 packed with chips, cheese, eggs, polony, Russians and the secret sauces that have earned her a loyal customer base.

One of those customers is Tebogo Magamba, who said he happily drives about 2km to buy his favourite Kota.

By 10am, he had stopped by to buy an R18 Kota for himself and his partner.

“For me, a kota is brunch on a budget,” he said.

“I’ve lived in Naturena for 20 years and I’ve never traded Amanda’s kotas for anybody else’s,” he said.

He said it is her chilli sauce that keeps bringing him back.

“There’s something about it that I’ve never tasted anywhere else. I’d recommend anyone, even tourists, to come and buy kotas here. You won’t regret it.”

Lehlohonolo Motaung is the owner South Side Grills in Protea Glen, Soweto. (Kabungane Biyela)

TimesLIVE