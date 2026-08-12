Criminologist dismisses Cape Town’s bid for metro police detective powers as ‘political’

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Dr Irvin Kinnes, a research associate at the University of Cape Town's Centre for Criminology, says granting metro police investigative powers would be constitutionally problematic and could be open to abuse.

A leading criminologist has poured cold water on the City of Cape Town’s quest to give metro police investigative powers, warning that creating a parallel detective service would be costly, constitutionally problematic and offer little advantage in the fight against crime.

Dr Irvin Kinnes, a research associate at the University of Cape Town’s Centre for Criminology, said municipal police have no constitutional mandate to investigate crime, a function reserved for the South African Police Service (SAPS) under section 205(3) of the Constitution.

His comments come after Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis formally declared an intergovernmental dispute with acting police minister Firoz Cachalia last week, seeking expanded investigative powers for metro police.

Hill-Lewis argues metro police need the authority to investigate cases, compile dockets and secure convictions. He said the city confiscates more than 450 illegal firearms each year, yet only about 5% of those cases end in convictions because metro police cannot investigate the crimes they uncover.

Kinnes said he saw no benefit in the proposal.

“Setting up an investigations system within a police agency is an onerous and difficult task. Detectives require continuous training, advanced investigative methods and increasingly sophisticated forensic expertise, particularly in the 21st century,” he said.

He warned that granting municipalities detective powers would be risky under South Africa’s current political landscape.

“It is dangerous, particularly under the current political arrangements in the Government of National Unity (GNU), to grant municipalities the investigative powers the constitution reserves for SAPS.”

Kinnes described the city’s proposal as a political call that resonates with its support base, particularly in an election year.

“There are good reasons why such powers should not be handed to mayors around the country. They could be abused or used to investigate political opponents at the local level. The disconnect between the municipality, province and national government also speaks volumes about the lack of cooperation between the different spheres of government, despite cooperation agreements having been signed.”

He said the proposal was not new.

“The idea of giving municipal police investigative powers was debated during the drafting of the Interim Constitution. While provision was made for municipal policing, their powers were specifically limited to crime prevention and enforcing municipal by-laws.”

There is a common view that the state is weak, particularly when it comes to policing. To hand greater policing powers to local politicians who ultimately control municipal policing would be a huge mistake. Given the levels of corruption in South Africa, those powers could easily be abused. — Dr Irvin Kinnes, a research associate at the University of Cape Town’s Centre for Criminology

Kinnes pointed to section 221(3) of the 1993 Interim Constitution, which allowed for the establishment of municipal police services with the consent of the provincial MEC responsible for policing. However, he noted that their functions were expressly confined to crime prevention and by-law enforcement.

He argued that weakening national policing by transferring investigative powers to municipalities would be a mistake.

“There is a common view that the state is weak, particularly when it comes to policing. To hand greater policing powers to local politicians who ultimately control municipal policing would be a huge mistake. Given the levels of corruption in South Africa, those powers could easily be abused.”

Instead, he said government should focus on rebuilding SAPS.

“It would be better for the state to clean up the police at national level, restore discipline and strengthen public safety before entering into negotiations about expanding municipal policing powers.”

Kinnes was also critical of the city’s crime-fighting record.

“In every election the DA promises to beat crime, and every time it fails, the blame shifts to national government. After 17 years in control of the city, that narrative is wearing thin.”

He argued that despite significant investment in local law enforcement, gang violence on the Cape Flats remains entrenched.

“The deployment of LEAP officers has not delivered the reductions in gang killings many expected. Recent outbreaks of violence in areas such as Khayelitsha, Philippi and Mitchells Plain show the scale of the challenge.”

Kinnes also rejected suggestions that metro police could easily assume investigative functions.

“The metro police, in its current form, is simply not equipped for investigations. It lacks the training, systems, infrastructure and long-standing working relationships with the National Prosecuting Authority that SAPS detectives have built over many years.

“It would take years to develop those capabilities and could create unnecessary competition and conflict between metro police investigators and SAPS detectives.”

He said operational cooperation between officers on the ground generally worked well, but political interference often undermined policing.

“My experience is that SAPS and metro police officers cooperate every day when arresting and processing suspects. The challenge is getting political leaders to stay out of policing operations. The spectacle of politicians accompanying police raids with media in tow does not inspire confidence.

“Let the work of the police speak for itself. Political leaders at the city, provincial and national levels should stay out of operational policing. We might then see better cooperation between all three spheres of government.”

Hill-Lewis, however, maintains expanded powers are essential to tackling gang, gun and drug crime.

On Friday he said metro police are trained, resourced and ready to investigate specific categories of crime in support of SAPS.

“The acting minister of police continues to state that he has an open mind regarding investigative powers for metro police, and we now await dates from his office to begin the mandatory mediation process under the formal intergovernmental dispute,” Hill-Lewis said.

“The minister says it is necessary to build cross-party consensus. It is not clear what he means. He is the minister. All that is required is leadership and an amendment to the SAPS Amendment Bill before Parliament. Anything else appears to delay doing what is necessary.”

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said expanding policing powers would build on reforms already implemented.

“Municipal peace officers were granted additional crime prevention powers in 2018, paving the way for the LEAP programme, which has demonstrated the significant contribution local government can make when given the opportunity.

“The city is already assisting SAPS through its specialised investigations and information management units. Expanded investigative powers would strengthen that support rather than replace SAPS,” Smith said.