‘Destroy today, complain tomorrow’: MEC on vandalism at Alex school

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Pupils at a high school in Alexandra claimed they burnt furniture because they were cold due to broken classroom windows. Picture:

The burning of school furniture and disruption of teaching at Eastbank High School in Alexandra, Johannesburg, on Tuesday has been condemned by Gauteng education MEC Lebogang Maile.

This comes after ongoing vandalism at the school.

“We are deeply disappointed and disturbed by what has happened at Eastbank High School. There is absolutely no excuse for burning education infrastructure, learning materials or furniture.

“We cannot complain about shortages today and destroy the same scarce resources tomorrow. Every desk and every chair matters, particularly in a school already experiencing severe pressure on its available resources,” said Maile.

The department said a preliminary report stated four desks and two chairs were destroyed by fire on the school premises.

A claim offered to the department was that pupils burnt the furniture because they were cold due to broken classroom windows.

Sympathy is not, however, on their side.

All windows at Eastbank High were repaired the year before. The school started the 2026 academic year without broken windows.

The school has subsequently reported about 60 windows require repairs after recent damage by pupils.

Extensive repairs to doors were undertaken about three months ago, but eight doors currently require further repairs.

Maile denounced the “revolving door where government and schools continuously spend limited public money repairing the same infrastructure because it is repeatedly damaged”.

Eastbank High “illustrates the significant capacity pressures confronting parts of the Gauteng education system”, the MEC said.

The school was built to accommodate about 1,200 pupils but currently has 2,063. This means it has about 72% more pupils than the infrastructure was designed to accommodate.

“The pressure is particularly evident in the availability of furniture. The school has reported a shortage of about 1,200 desks and 600 chairs.

“During 2026 alone, 1,000 chairs and 150 desks have been delivered to the school. Despite this intervention, significant shortages remain.”

Against this background, Maile said the deliberate destruction of a single desk or chair was unacceptable.

“Government must replace resources that should still have been available to pupils. This cycle of destruction and replacement is unsustainable,” he said.

Regarding Tuesday’s incident, the department said a case of malicious damage to property has been opened with police.

The school will also institute disciplinary proceedings against pupils identified in connection with the incident.

TimesLIVE