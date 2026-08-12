Joburg power outages continue as City Power warns of delays

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City Power technicians work to restore electricity in Johannesburg as outages continue to affect parts of the city amid cold weather. Picture:

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Johannesburg residents in parts of Newtown, New Doornfontein, Orange Grove and Silvamonte are still without electricity as City Power works to restore several outages across the city.

The latest update issued on Wednesday morning states the inner city service delivery centre has 600 open calls, with 324 logged in the past 24 hours.

City Power warned residents the electricity network remains under pressure and urged customers to reduce their consumption to prevent further overload. The utility also warned that cold and wet weather could slow repairs.

“Please note the inclement weather conditions could affect our response time to outages. As a result, repairs and restorations may be delayed,” said City Power.

Orange Grove and Silvamonte

In Orange Grove and Silvamonte, a day shift team is expected to investigate the cause of an outage reported on Wednesday morning.

The investigation will determine what repairs are needed to restore electricity to affected customers and surrounding areas.

New Doornfontein

There has been some progress in New Doornfontein, where electricity supply has been restored to 73% of customers affected by an outage reported on Tuesday.

City Power said the outage was caused by an overload, and the network tripped again during restoration efforts because of increased demand.

“The day-shift team will be dispatched to restore the remaining supply while closely monitoring the load.”

The outage continues to affect parts of New Doornfontein and surrounding areas.

Newtown

In Newtown, residents are waiting for power after an outage at John Ware substation reported on August 7.

City Power said testing of the replacement mini-substation, followed by the replacement process, was scheduled for Wednesday, provided weather conditions were suitable for the work to be carried out safely.

The prolonged outage has left some customers without electricity for several days, adding to the difficulties faced by residents during the cold spell.

Braamfontein

City Power has also reminded customers about planned maintenance at the Braamfontein substation on August 27.

The planned interruption will take place from 8.30am to 4.30pm and will affect Juta Street, De Korte South, Smith Street West, Showground, Wolmarans West Street, Nico Mosterd, Wolmarans Smith Street, Liberty Life, Smith Street East, Wolmarans East and the Gautrain.

City Power said load-shedding has been suspended until further notice.

Customers experiencing outages are advised to unplug appliances while the power is off to prevent an inrush of electricity when supply returns. “This minimises the risk of network disruptions and ensures a continuous electricity supply.”

TimesLIVE