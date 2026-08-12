Judgment delayed in Usindiso building fire after accused absent from court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sithembiso Mdlalose, accused of the Usindiso building fire, in one of his previous court appearances. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Judgment in the case of the man accused of starting a fire that killed 76 people in August 2023 at a building in the Johannesburg CBD was delayed on Wednesday, this time because the accused was not in court.

The court heard that the department of correctional services did not transport Sithembiso Mdlalose to the Johannesburg high court, sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court, on Wednesday. As a result, the matter was postponed to next Monday.

Mdlalose faces 76 counts of murder and 12 counts of attempted murder in connection with the August 2023 fire at the hijacked five-storey building.

The fire, which broke out in the early hours of August 31 2023, killed 76 people and injured dozens more.

Mdlalose previously admitted to starting the fire while trying to burn the body of a man he claimed to have killed during a robbery.

The state alleges Mdlalose assaulted a man known as “KB” over a drug debt. He allegedly believed the man was dead, doused his body with petrol and set it alight on the ground floor of the building. The fire then spread through the building, trapping residents inside.

Mdlalose made admissions that he had started the fire on two occasions but later withdrew them. He told the court he had been under the influence of drugs and had been forced by a Tanzanian drug kingpin to take responsibility for the fire.

He later said he had confessed because he was homeless and believed being sent to prison would at least provide him with food and shelter.

TimesLIVE