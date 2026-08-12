Kidnapped lawyer’s R200 escape and the tracking operation that led police to an arrest

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Johannesburg attorney Alex Soleil van Heerden, 26, was kidnapped outside her home in Northcliff, Johannesburg, and was rescued by private investigators and police on Thursday night.

Details of the shock kidnapping and release a day later of Johannesburg attorney Alex Soleil van Heerden have emerged as investigations into the perpetrators and motive behind her ordeal continue.

Details of how Van Heerden was snatched, tracked and eventually found have been shared with the Sunday Times by Bhaai Cassim of the Fairland community policing forum and the station’s victim support unit, who was part of the operation from start to finish.

Van Heerden, 26, was dropped off at Vosloorus police station late on Thursday night, more than 24 hours after she was ambushed by armed men outside her Northcliff home in an incident that was caught on CCTV camera.

The Sunday Times can reveal that Van Heerden and her husband, private investigator Rashad Ismail, have a young son and are separated.

Van Heerden was seized at about 7pm on Wednesday when she was dropped home by an Uber. As she got out of the vehicle, at least three armed men ambushed her, took the Uber driver’s phone and forced her into a white Renault Clio.

We know there are people who have huge problems with Rashad (Van Heerden’s anti-kidnapping specialist husband) and will leak information. But we as specialised investigators on the case are concerned only with facts. — Mike Bolhuis, Van Heerden family's contracted PI

The Uber driver went straight to the Fairland police station to report the case. Police immediately began investigating, visiting the address where the snatching took place to establish the identity of the victim ― quickly ascertaining it was Van Heerden. They reached out to her sister in Pretoria, who came through immediately to join Van Heerden’s young son and babysitter who had been in her apartment when she was kidnapped.

Van Heerden family’s contracted private investigator Mike Bolhuis of Specialised Security Services (SSS), who led a high-intensity tracking operation involving private investigators and police.

Bolhuis said his team was deliberately keeping their focus on evidence rather than speculation.

“We know there are people who have huge problems with Rashad (Van Heerden’s anti-kidnapping specialist husband) and will leak information. But we as specialised investigators on the case are concerned only with facts. We know the history and what’s going on, and we’ve taken all of it into consideration.

“He’s given us feedback from his side and we are now busy with an extremely sensitive and intense investigation,” he said.

Bolhuis said his team used cellphone tracking and tracing as part of a digital and electronic cyber investigation. Police investigators and other private security outfits all worked together ― eventually tracking the kidnappers to the Vaal area where a joint operations centre was set up.

Cassim said footage of the kidnappers’ car registration plate revealed that the number plates were genuine, and so police were able to identify the owner of the car and locate his address. They visited the property where they found the car with some of Van Heerden’s personal effects inside, and arrested the car owner.

At 10pm on Thursday, Van Heerden walked into the Vosloorus police station, Cassim said, and from there she was taken home.

“Her kidnappers had taken good care of her. They had acted on instructions, they gave her food and were told not to hurt her. We don’t yet know why they decided to release her, but they had given her R200 and let her go,” Cassim said, adding that Van Heerden had managed to flag down a passing motorist who dropped her at the police station.

Bolhuis said investigators were now working to establish who was behind the kidnapping, and that further arrests could follow.

“We are looking at what happened before, during and after the recovery. We are taking statements from witnesses and informers and more information is coming through to us,” he said, confirming that the circumstances surrounding Van Heerden’s kidnapping remain under investigation.

Bolhuis said neither Van Heerden nor her family were speaking publicly and had directed requests for comment to his team.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that one arrest had been made and that a criminal case had been registered at Fairland police station. She said investigations into the syndicate behind the kidnapping were continuing.