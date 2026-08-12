Mozambican man jailed for using stolen SA ID to get a job

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Arlindo Fernando Timane secured employment at a quarry for about six years and earned about R900,000 in salary during that period. Picture:

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A Mozambican man who secured employment in Brits using a SA identity document belonging to a South African has ended up with a six-year prison sentence.

Arlindo Fernando Timane secured employment at a quarry in the Kareepoort area of Brits for about six years and earned about R900,000 in salary during that period.

North West spokesperson Col Anne Magakoe said the fraud was uncovered when the legitimate identity document holder approached the South African Revenue Service (Sars) to submit his tax returns, and was informed of an undisclosed income linked to an employer he had never worked for.

The matter was reported to the South African Police Service in Brits.

“As part of the investigation, fingerprint verification conducted with the department of home affairs established that Timane was not the legitimate holder of the identity document,” said Magakoe.

Further investigation revealed his nationality, resulting in an additional charge of contravening section 49 of the Immigration Act, 13 of 2002.

Magakoe added that the Bojanala Sub-District 1 Commercial Crime Investigation Unit, together with various stakeholders, gathered evidence from the quarry’s human resources and finance departments, Sars and the rightful identity document holder, who was traced to Mpumalanga.

“The evidence gathered strengthened the case and assisted the National Prosecuting Authority in securing the successful prosecution, and Timane was ultimately sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for fraud,” said Magakoe.

North West provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Arthur Adams warned individuals against using fraudulent means or another person’s identity to obtain employment or financial benefits.

Adams said such conduct would not be tolerated and those who deliberately abuse official identity documents to defraud individuals, businesses or the state would face the full might of the law.

He commended all roleplayers involved for uncovering the fraud and ensuring the matter was successfully prosecuted.

TimesLive