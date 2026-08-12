POLL | Do you agree with Naledi Pandor that introducing maths literacy was a ‘disaster’?

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Former basic education minister Naledi Pandor says she 'didn’t support maths literacy because I knew it would be a disaster, but I allowed officials to persuade me'. Picture:

Former basic education minister Naledi Pandor recently calling the introduction of maths literacy as an alternative to pure mathematics at schools a “disaster” has reignited debate on the subject’s importance.

Maths literacy was introduced in 2006 during Pandor’s tenure as basic education minister.

In an interview on the African Renaissance podcast, Pandor admitted approving the subject was one of the biggest mistakes of her tenure.

“I suppose one makes mistakes,” Pandor said. “I didn’t support math literacy because I knew it would be a disaster, but I allowed officials to persuade me.”

She said introducing the subject significantly reduced the number of pupils taking pure mathematics, as many opted for mathematical literacy instead, driving down overall mathematics enrolment.

Her comments drew criticism from social media users, who pointed out that despite serving as minister at the time, she did nothing to stop it. However, many agreed with her assessment that the subject encouraged pupils to take an “easier” route to pass. Some argued that mathematical literacy plays a vital role by teaching practical, everyday numeracy skills.

Despite opposing its implementation as a substitute for pure mathematics, Pandor acknowledged its value.

“I think mathematical literacy is important, but not as a replacement for pure mathematics. Basic numeracy is something all children should possess, but as a country we need more mathematicians,” she said.

Prof Sonja van Putten, from the department of science, mathematics and technology education at the University of Pretoria, said both subjects are important, depending on a pupil’s chosen career path.

She described pure mathematics as a doorway to most Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers and mathematics literacy as a real-world value.

“Mathematics is a doorway. It tells the university the student has a capacity for abstract reasoning and complex problem-solving. If you are thinking about a career in engineering, medicine or commerce, mathematics is a non-negotiable entry ticket,” Van Putten said.

“Maths lit is an excellent subject in its own right. It was designed to create responsible citizens who possess practical, real-world numerical skills, people who can interpret a budget, understand interest rates and navigate the quantitative demands of modern life.”

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