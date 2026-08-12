South Africa

Hawks arrest KZN man named in Madlanga inquiry for human trafficking

The man has been named in both the Madlanga commission and parliamentary hearing into police corruption

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Five pupils were arrested in connection with the fires.
The Hawks arrested an Umhlanga businessman on charges of human trafficking and kidnapping on Tuesday night. Stock photo: (123RF/Belchonok)

A controversial Umhlanga businessman was arrested for alleged human trafficking and kidnapping at his home in Durban on Tuesday night.

eNCA reported the Hawks executed a warrant of arrest on the businessman whose name was mentioned at the Madlanga commission of inquiry probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

His name was also mentioned at the parliamentary ad hoc committee. The committee investigating alleged criminal justice system corruption released its draft preliminary report last month, cleared several high-profile figures of direct criminal conduct and links to underground criminal networks.

Among those cleared in the draft are suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and suspended deputy commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

The police and the Hawks didn’t immediately respond to queries.

The businessman is expected to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

TimesLIVE


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