IN PICS | Rescue team saves hikers stranded by Drakensberg snowstorm

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Four hikers and a caretaker who were stranded at a hut near Sentinel Peak in the Drakensberg in KwaZulu-Natal were rescued on Wednesday. Picture:

Four hikers and a caretaker who were stranded at a hut near Sentinel Peak in the Drakensberg in KwaZulu-Natal, after heavy snow made the access route impassable on Tuesday, were rescued on Wednesday.

The group was forced to abandon their vehicles after they became stuck about 1.2km from the hut and returned to the shelter situated at an altitude of about 2,400m.

Sentinel Peak is a 12km round trip hike which takes about four to six hours to complete.

Residents, farmers and business have been affected by power outages after snowfall in the Drakensberg, Underberg, Bulwer and other Midlands areas. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

The hikers were in contact with volunteers from Search and Rescue SA and paramedics who were concerned because of the extreme cold, wet clothing and limited food supplies.

Search and rescue teams prepared a specialised operation to reach them.

Four-wheel-drive vehicles fitted with snow chains and a Sherp all-terrain rescue vehicle were on standby to help them negotiate the snow-covered terrain.

Volunteers from Search and Rescue SA reached five people stranded at Sentinel Peak in the Drakensberg mountains. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Kyle Nesbitt, head of the rescue team from Gauteng, confirmed the group were safely evacuated on Wednesday night. They were medically cleared, given food and taken to safety.

Meanwhile, farmers in the Underberg area are counting the financial costs of the extreme cold.

Snow-covered grazing areas, preventing livestock from accessing grass, are forcing farmers to buy additional feed.

The conditions have placed further financial pressure on farmers who depend heavily on natural grazing to sustain their animals.

Four hikers and a caretaker were stranded near Sentinel Peak in the Witsieshoek/Royal Natal region of the Drakensberg in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Residents have faced disruptions to basic services, with some areas experiencing lengthy power outages during the freezing conditions.

The N3 has been affected by the severe weather, with snow, rain, ice and freezing temperatures creating hazardous driving conditions.

Several trucks have overturned, prompting authorities to take action against vehicles considered unsafe to operate during extreme weather.

Abnormal load operations have been restricted during dangerous conditions.

While the snow made for fairytale viewing, residents, farmers and businesses were affected by power outages. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Despite the challenging weather, the N3 toll route between Cedara and Heidelberg has remained open, though motorists have been warned to exercise extreme caution.

The South African Weather Service has warned winter conditions in mountainous areas can change rapidly, increasing the risks for people travelling and hiking in affected areas.

Authorities are urging motorists to check road conditions before travelling and for hikers to ensure they carry adequate warm clothing, food and emergency equipment.

TimesLIVE