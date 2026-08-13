POLL | Can home affairs successfully execute a digital immigration system?

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The reform aims to slash processing times while tightening border security. Picture: Business Day/

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The home affairs department has officially unveiled its flagship Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, replacing paper-based visitor visas with a fully digital entry permit.

Officially launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa alongside home affairs minister Leon Schreiber at OR Tambo International Airport, the reform aims to slash processing times while tightening border security.

The system relies on facial biometrics, automated risk assessment, and an upgraded Electronic Movement Control System (eMCS 2.0).

Applications are submitted online with approvals generated in as little as 24 to 48 hours and stored directly in travellers’ digital smartphone wallets.