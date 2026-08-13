Ramaphosa extends condolences to Zimbabwe after Kariba ferry tragedy

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent condolences to Zimbabwe after a ferry accident. Picture:

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his condolences to the people and government of Zimbabwe following the deaths of at least 44 people after a ferry sank on Lake Kariba.

In a statement issued by the Presidency on Thursday, Ramaphosa expressed SA’s solidarity with Zimbabwe as search-and-rescue operations continued for those still missing.

“On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa extends his deep condolences to the government and people of Zimbabwe following the extensive loss of life in a tragedy on Lake Kariba, Zimbabwe,” the Presidency said.

The tragedy occurred on Tuesday when a ferry travelling on the lake overturned after encountering strong waves.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, at least 44 people died in the incident.

The vessel provides transport between the northern town of Kariba and several islands and fishing camps on the lake.

Zimbabwe’s civil protection unit said search operations were continuing for those still missing.

The boat was reportedly carrying 114 adult passengers and five crew members, as well as children, despite having a capacity of 90 people.

Ramaphosa said his thoughts were with those who survived the tragedy as well as families waiting for news of their loved ones.

“As South Africans, we stand in solidarity today with the nation of Zimbabwe as we mourn this extensive loss of life. We wish survivors a speedy recovery, and we pay tribute to the emergency services who are working tirelessly to support and bring closure to affected families and communities,” he said.

Search-and-rescue teams continued their efforts to locate missing passengers, while affected families awaited further information about their loved ones.

TimesLIVE