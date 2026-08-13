SAA denies trying to cover up food contamination at catering wing

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SAA's food subsidiary Air Chefs made managers sign NDAs after listeria positive test in cold meat served in sandwiches served in-flight, in lounges and at the corporate canteen. File photo.

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Positive listeria tests at SAA’s food subsidiary, Air Chefs, led to senior managers being required to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in what appears to have been an attempt to cover up the crisis.

The Sunday Times has learnt that several managers were made to sign NDAs after laboratory tests detected listeria in beef pastrami served on flights, in SAA lounges and at the airline’s corporate canteen.

Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said the department had not been notified of the positive listeria test results at Air Chefs but would launch an investigation into the matter.

Air Chefs has had no reported or confirmed cases of listeriosis that have been epidemiologically linked to food produced or supplied by Air Chefs — Mphilo Dlamini, Air Chefs executive

An insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity, raised concerns about how the matter was being handled, particularly with regard to what appeared to be efforts to enforce secrecy after laboratory results confirmed listeria contamination.

Air Chefs also appears not to have provided documentation showing the process it followed to manage the incident and notify all relevant stakeholders.

Mphilo Dlamini, SAA’s chief corporate affairs officer, did not dispute that managers had been required to sign NDAs.

“As a matter of policy, Air Chefs does not comment publicly on confidential employee matters or internal employment processes. We categorically reject any suggestion the company subjected its managers to confidentiality arrangements that were intended to conceal a food-safety matter,” Dlamini said.

However, the Sunday Times has learnt that Air Chefs management and production managers were required to sign NDAs preventing them from discussing the incident with anyone.

Dlamini said the agreements were never intended “to prevent regulatory reporting”.

“At no stage did Air Chefs seek to suppress information or circumvent its legal obligations.”

Dlamini said the listeria was detected “during routine microbiological testing conducted as part of our food-safety management system”.

“Listeria monocytogenes was detected in a specific processed food product supplied to Air Chefs by one of our cold-meat suppliers. The detection of listeria monocytogenes in a food product does not in itself constitute a confirmed outbreak of human listeriosis.”

South Africa experienced a major listeriosis outbreak between 2017 and 2018 that resulted in those affected bringing a class-action lawsuit led by Richard Spoor Attorneys. The matter remains before the courts.

“Importantly, Air Chefs has had no reported or confirmed cases of listeriosis that have been epidemiologically linked to food produced or supplied by Air Chefs,” Dlamini said.

He said that immediately after receiving the laboratory results, Air Chefs activated its established food-safety incident management processes.

“The affected product was immediately traced, quarantined, subjected to further investigation and testing, and ultimately destroyed through a certified waste-management service provider as a precautionary measure,” Dlamini said.

He said Air Chefs had also “engaged the relevant supplier, affected clients and regulatory authorities (including relevant government departments)”.

Dlamini added that the company had implemented all necessary corrective and preventive measures.

“All statutory reporting requirements, including notification of the relevant health authorities, were fulfilled in accordance with applicable legislation,” he said.