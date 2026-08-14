Calls for cameras on Bedfordview bridges after driver killed by rock on R24

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At least three instances of rock-throwing attacks have sparked safety fears in Bedfordview. Picture:

Calls for increased surveillance on bridges in Bedfordview, Ekurhuleni, have emerged after a woman was killed when a large rock thrown from a bridge smashed through her windscreen on the R24 on Friday morning.

Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department (EMPD) spokesperson Chief Supt Kelebogile Thepa said the woman was driving eastbound on the R24, just before the Gillooly’s Interchange, when a rock thrown from the Concord Road Bridge shattered her windscreen. She sustained head injuries, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the roadside barriers. She was certified dead at the scene.

Bedfordview ward councillor Jill Humphreys said the community was deeply disturbed, and residents were sharing information as authorities checked available CCTV camera footage for possible evidence.

“We need to have security on all the bridges,” Humphreys said.

Bedfordview Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Colin McKenzie said he was aware of at least two previous incidents involving stones being thrown onto the freeway.

The previous incidents had resulted in vehicle damage and at least one injury.

McKenzie said the CPF was looking at increasing surveillance on bridges, with cameras linked to a 24-hour control centre allowing security teams to monitor activity and respond to suspicious behaviour.

“The immediate thing is to put cameras up, raise money to put up cameras and then monitor them.”

The CPF was looking for camera footage and information that could be handed to police.

McKenzie described Friday’s incident as “very tragic” and disturbing for motorists, who should be able to travel without fearing objects being thrown at their vehicles.

An inquest docket has been opened at Bedfordview police station.

TimesLIVE