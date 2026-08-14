CUT vice-chancellor Pamela Dube to retire early

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Central University of Technology vice-chancellor and principal Prof Pamela Dube has decided to take early retirement. Picture:

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Central University of Technology (CUT) vice-chancellor and principal Prof Pamela Dube will step down at the end of the year after deciding to take early retirement.

The university’s council announced on Friday that Dube’s retirement will take effect from December 31.

It said it had accepted her decision and thanked her for her leadership and contribution to the university during her tenure.

Dube’s time at CUT has included efforts to strengthen the university’s academic and research profile, expand partnerships and promote innovation and entrepreneurship.

The university said she had also helped advance student success and accelerate the implementation of its Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to position CUT for greater national and global impact.

Reflecting on her time at the university, Dube described it as a privilege to serve and lead CUT.

She thanked the university council, executive management, staff, students, alumni and the broader university community for their “trust, collaboration and support” during her tenure.

Though she will leave her leadership position, Dube said she would continue supporting CUT and the higher education sector.

The university said the council would now consider the governance implications of her retirement, including arrangements for an acting vice-chancellor and the process for appointing new leadership.

It said the aim was to “preserve business continuity, sustain strategic momentum and minimise disruption to the university’s operations”.

CUT said the university community would be kept informed of developments as the leadership transition unfolds.

The council wished Dube well in her future endeavours and said it looked forward to maintaining a positive relationship with her.

TimesLIVE