Driver dies after rock crashes through windscreen on R24 in Bedfordview

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A motorist was killed after a rock was thrown from a bridge, hitting the car on the R24. Picture:

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A woman died after a large rock thrown from a bridge struck her vehicle on the R24 freeway in Bedfordview on Friday morning.

Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Chief Supt Kelebogile Thepa said the freeway unit responded to the incident on the R24 eastbound, just before the Gillooly’s Interchange, at about 7.38am.

According to Thepa, the rock was thrown from the Concord Road Bridge onto the freeway.

The rock smashed through the vehicle’s windscreen, striking the driver and causing head injuries.

She lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the road barriers.

The driver was certified dead at the scene.

Thepa said an inquest docket has been opened for investigation at Bedfordview police station.

The EMPD has appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist the investigation to come forward and provide it to the relevant authorities.

TimesLIVE