High court suspends NSFAS administrator’s appointment

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NSFAS administator Prof Hlengani Mathebula's appointment has been suspended by the high court in Pretoria pending a full review of the decision. Picture:

The high court in Pretoria has suspended the appointment of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) administrator Prof Hlengani Mathebula, ordering the scheme’s seven remaining board members to return to managing the R54bn scheme while a full legal challenge is heard.

Judge Etienne Labuschagne ruled on Friday the board had shown a strong case that its review of Mathebula’s appointment was likely to succeed.

The court found the higher education minister had failed to properly consider adverse findings against Mathebula by the Nugent commission and had not properly consulted the board.

The court said the matter was urgent because more than 800,000 students depend on the NSFAS.

It ordered that the main review be expedited, preferably before the end of November, while the board continues with the management and administration of scheme.

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