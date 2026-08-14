Late diabetes diagnosis costs lives and leaves families to carry burden: experts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Late diabetes diagnosis is putting an unnecessary burden on families and society, says Dr Adri Kok, a consultant at health-care management company PPO Serve and retired specialist physician. Stock photo:

South Africans are dying from diabetes-related complications that could be prevented if the disease is diagnosed and treated earlier, experts have warned.

For families, the consequences can go far beyond losing a loved one. Strokes, heart attacks and kidney failure can leave households without a breadwinner, while those who survive may no longer be able to work or live independently.

Dr Adri Kok, a consultant at health-care management company PPO Serve and retired specialist physician, said late diagnosis is putting an unnecessary burden on families and society.

“The burden of managing chronic disease falls on the family as well as the patient. But the economic pressure extends to society as a whole,” Kok said.

Her comments come after a recent TimesLIVE report highlighting diabetes as South Africa’s leading cause of death.

“The growing crisis is not only about the number of people being diagnosed with diabetes. Many people are living with the disease without knowing it, while others struggle to manage it because of financial, social and health-care barriers,” she said.

People may be completely unaware of what’s happening with their health until they’re in crisis. What matters is making the diagnosis early and then acting decisively on it — Dr Adri Kok, PPO Serve consultant

With 34 years’ experience treating more than 8,000 people living with diabetes, Kok said a lot happens when diabetes is discovered only after blood sugar levels reach dangerous levels. She recalled a patient whose blood sugar was measured at 105mmol/L (a chloride level on an electrolyte blood test).

“I’ve had patients come in with very high blood sugar levels — the highest being 105mmol/L — and he survived. I didn’t know they tested this high. The patient was started on the correct medication and given a glucometer to monitor his blood sugar at home. He was also given a blood-pressure monitor.”

Six weeks later, Kok said, there was a noticeable change. “He was feeling significantly better. The right medication and consistent monitoring changed his quality of life, and his long-term health,” she said.

The case shows why early diagnosis and proper follow-up can make such a difference, she said.

“People may be completely unaware of what’s happening with their health until they’re in crisis. What matters is making the diagnosis early and then acting decisively on it.”

However, Kok said the responsibility does not lie with patients alone. She said some patients are diagnosed late, while there can also be delays in getting chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure under control.

“Patients are often diagnosed late, and there might be an inertia from doctors themselves to achieve target levels according to best practice.”

PPO Serve founder and head of technical strategy Dr Brian Ruff said the rise in diabetes was also linked to the economic realities facing many South Africans.

“Diabetes has been there all along, but it’s getting worse because of ageing, and growing poverty and inequality,” Ruff said.

The problem is more complicated than simply telling people to exercise and eat healthier food

The rising cost of healthier foods was making it harder for some families to eat well, he said. “Protein is expensive and carbohydrate-based fast food is cheap.”

Ruff said people were also living longer and developing conditions such as diabetes and obesity that were less common in previous generations. But he believes South Africa may not even know the full scale of the problem.

“There’s also a significant question of underreporting. Do we actually know how many people are living with and dying from the long-term consequences of diabetes?”

He said some patients with diabetes-related heart disease may never receive the tests or specialist care needed to identify the underlying problem. “So we’re not just dealing with rising cases —we’re dealing with a system that isn’t capturing the full picture of the problem.”

The problem is also more complicated than simply telling people to exercise and eat healthier food.

Ruff said some patients know they need treatment but cannot afford to change their lifestyles. “There are many people who are aware they need treatment and are able to change their diets and exercise more, but many simply can’t afford to do that,” he said.

Others may be in denial or not prioritise their health because they are dealing with other pressures.

He said doctors need to understand why a patient is struggling before deciding that the person is simply refusing to follow medical advice. “The key is understanding what is the cause of resistance and if there are circumstances creating barriers, can we address them?”

Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to strokes, heart attacks and kidney failure — all of which can affect a person’s ability to work and live independently — Dr Brian Ruff, PPO Serve founder and head of technical strategy

Ruff believes patients need clinical, social and psychological support to help them manage the disease. He also said the health-care system needs to change the way it manages chronic illnesses. “The fragmentation of the system and the lack of economies of scale is really the problem,” he said.

According to Ruff, doctors working alone and being paid mainly for individual services can struggle to manage large numbers of patients with chronic conditions.

He said the system often rewards the number of services provided rather than whether patients are actually getting healthier. “It’s excellent at rescue care but doesn’t encourage doctors to take responsibility for preventing disease progression.”

Ruff believes South Africa can take lessons from the country’s response to HIV/Aids, where clear treatment goals and access to medication have helped improve outcomes.

Kok said the same urgency is needed for diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. “We need the same approach for diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol,” she said.

Screening should take into account a person’s age, family history and working environment, she said. “Once someone is diagnosed, doctors should set clear treatment targets and regularly check whether those targets are being reached.”

For Ruff, good diabetes care also means understanding what happens in a patient’s life outside the doctor’s consulting room. “Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to strokes, heart attacks and kidney failure — all of which can affect a person’s ability to work and live independently,” he said.

If the person is the main breadwinner, the financial impact can be devastating. “But even if they’re not, they become a burden and a cost. There’s also lost productivity across society,” Ruff said.

“Once diagnosed, we must commit to achieving those targets through individualised treatment, with evidence-based medication and regular follow-ups.”

TimesLIVE