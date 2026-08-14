Murdered EMPD whistleblower’s name surfaces during Mkhwanazi bail bid

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Julius Mkhwanazi and Juan Mare Eksteen make an appearance at the Brakpan magistrate's court during the murder case of Emmanuel Mbense. Picture:

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Jaco Hanekom, who was killed not long after blowing the whistle on alleged corruption within the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, has emerged as a key figure in the events leading up to the alleged torture and murder of businessman Emmanuel Mbense.

The Madlanga Commission has heard that Hanekom, who died in 2023, had supplied footage allegedly showing EMPD officers participating in an illegal operation linked to a business robbery outside their jurisdiction.

Mbense, 51, was killed after allegedly being linked to a copper theft in Meyerton.

Kobus Janse van Rensburg, Bhekokwakhe Wayne Sibande, Adrian Norman McKenzie, Keisha-Leigh Stols, Julius Mkhwanazi and Juan Mare Eksteen, who appeared at the Brakpan magistrate’s court on Thursday for a bail hearing, face charges of murder, robbery and defeating the ends of justice.

Mkhwanazi is the suspended EMPD deputy chief, Stols is a former EMPD officer, McKenzie is a former EMPD officer, Sibande is a former SAPS officer, and Eksteen is a suspended SAPS officer.

It was revealed during the bail application that Mbense’s truck had allegedly been linked to a robbery, prompting a raid at his business premises. It is claimed that Mbense was detained, assaulted and tortured until he became unconscious.

His body was found in a river, about 23km away, by a fisherman the next day.

Janse Van Rensburg told the court that he had visited the scene after receiving a call and WhatsApp messages from a local group seeking assistance to locate a stolen truck. Sibande, McKenzie and Stols said they had been called by Hanekom for backup.

According to the bail application, the accused largely confirmed that they had been at Mbense’s premises during the raid but denied having anything to do with his alleged torture or death.

They claimed that when they arrived, the situation was already under control and they had then departed.

During the bail application, Janse Van Rensburg said he was the main provider for his wife and minor children and was responsible for about 20 families employed by his security company.

Sibande said he was unemployed and surviving on investments, while McKenzie cited responsibility for a child diagnosed with leukemia.

Mkhwanazi told the court he needed chronic medication and was responsible for nine children and his pensioner mother.

The state has opposed bail. The hearing was postponed to Friday.

Sowetan