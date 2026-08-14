NSFAS welcomes suspension of administrator’s appointment

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Nsfas board members return to their duties after the Pretoria high court suspended the appointment of the scheme’s administrator.

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The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has welcomed a Pretoria high court judgment suspending the appointment of its administrator Prof Hlengani Mathebula.

The court also granted interim relief on Friday in a case brought by former Nsfas board members, ordering the board to resume the management, governance and administration of the scheme pending the finalisation of the review application.

The review application, which will be heard on a date still to be determined, seeks to have the appointment of the administrator reviewed and set aside.

The Nsfas board said it welcomed the ruling and the opportunity to resume its governance responsibilities pending the final determination of the review application.

The board said it would resume its duties with immediate effect, with its first priorities being to stabilise the organisation and strengthen its governance.

Nsfas remains a lifeline for thousands of students who depend on government funding to access higher education. The board said it had taken note of concerns raised publicly about the institution and would prioritise dealing with them.

“Where any wrongdoing, misconduct or unlawful conduct is identified, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law and applicable governance processes.”

Higher education minister Buti Manamela said he was considering the judgment and had sought legal advice on its implications, including the available legal remedies and the appropriate steps to be taken.

Manamela also reassured students that the court battle would not disrupt Nsfas funding or other critical services.

“In the meantime, the department will take all necessary steps to ensure the continued effective functioning of Nsfas and, above all, that there is no disruption to student funding and other critical Nsfas functions.”

Manamela said he respected the authority of the court and would provide an update once the judgment and legal options had been fully considered.

The Nsfas board said it was committed to working with Manamela and other stakeholders to address the challenges facing the scheme and the broader higher education sector.

TimesLIVE