South Africa

Recorded | Julius Mkhwanazi and co-accused in court for bail application

Suspended EMPD deputy chief faces murder charge in connection with 2022 killing

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TimesLIVE

Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and four others are due in the Brakpan magistrate’s court on Friday for a formal bail application after their arrests in connection with the 2022 murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

Mbense was allegedly tortured to death during an interrogation. His body was dumped in a river in Duduza in Nigel on the East Rand.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


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