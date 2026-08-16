Three arrested after alleged security breach at Sadc summit in Durban

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Three people have been arrested for access control violations before the 46th ordinary Sadc summit.

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Three people, including two Congolese, have been arrested for allegedly attempting to circumvent accreditation and access control measures at the 46th ordinary Sadc summit being held in Durban.

The arrests were confirmed by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) on Sunday as security operations around the summit venue remain heightened.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the two Congolese were arrested on Saturday after allegedly attempting to enter the summit venue using accreditation that had not been issued to them.

“The two Congolese nationals face charges of fraud, impersonation and contravention of the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act, relating to entering a designated area without authorisation. Their identities and the circumstances surrounding the attempted access are subject to further investigation.

“The suspects were detected at an access control point when their identities did not correspond with the accreditation presented and were immediately arrested,” said Mathe.

The accreditation allegedly belonged to another person.

Natjoints said only people with valid and properly issued accreditation would be allowed into the Durban International Convention Centre, where the summit is taking place.

The latest arrests follow the arrest earlier in the week of a Zimbabwean who allegedly attempted to obtain accreditation by presenting himself as a performing artist.

Mathe said the Zimbabwean faces a charge relating to being illegally in South Africa.

“This brings to three the number of individuals arrested in connection with attempts to circumvent the summit’s accreditation and access control processes,” she said.

“Natjoints issues a stern and unequivocal warning that the exchanging, lending, sharing, falsification or misuse of accreditation as well as any attempt to gain access to the summit venue without proper authorisation will not be tolerated,” Mathe said.

She urged people not to attempt to test the security arrangements surrounding the high-level gathering.

“Security measures implemented by Natjoints are comprehensive and designed to detect and prevent attempts to compromise the safety and security of delegates, heads of state, government officials, accredited participants and members of the public,” she said.

Natjoints issues a stern and unequivocal warning that the exchanging, lending, sharing, falsification or misuse of accreditation as well as any attempt to gain access to the summit venue without proper authorisation will not be tolerated. — Brig Athlenda Mathe

The arrests come as Natjoints also prepares for planned marches and other public gatherings in and around Durban during the summit.

Mathe said law enforcement agencies were aware of the planned activities and had security measures in place to manage them.

“Natjoints respects the constitutional right to protest peacefully and lawfully.”

However, she warned that authorities would act against criminality, violence and attempts to breach restricted areas.

“There will be no tolerance for criminality, violence, intimidation, threats, destruction of property, attempts to breach restricted areas or any deliberate effort to disrupt the proceedings of the summit.”

Those taking part in marches and gatherings have been urged to follow the law and comply with instructions from law enforcement officers.

She warned against attempts to use legitimate protests as a cover to undermine the summit.

With the Sadc summit under way, Natjoints said security operations would remain in place.

“The message from Natjoints is clear: the 46th Sadc summit will proceed as planned. Security measures remain firmly in place, and anyone attempting to compromise the summit will face the full might of the law.”

She also called on accredited delegates and participants to protect their credentials and not allow them to be used by anyone else.

The safety and security of the summit, its delegates and all participants remained Natjoints’ priority.

TimesLIVE