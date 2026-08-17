A break in the winter chills for most as temperatures heat up this week

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Temperatures in central and eastern South Africa are expected to rise to 24-30°C this week. Picture:

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A warmer week is on the way for North West, Gauteng, Northern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said temperatures across the central and eastern parts of the country are set to gradually climb, reaching 24-28°C in many areas.

According to the weather service, the heat could turn up a notch over the northern parts of the Northern Cape, where temperatures may approach 30°C in places.

Saws has advised people to stay hydrated, wear light and comfortable clothing, and take precautions against prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during the warmer parts of the day.

⚠️ALERT: FIRST OF THE WARMER WEATHER AHEAD



Monday☀️5|24°C

Tuesday☀️7|26°C

Wednesday☀️9|25°C

🔥Thursday🌤️11|27°C

Friday⛅️9|24°C☂️15%#JHBWeather



Monday☀️7|26°C

Tuesday☀️8|28°C

Wednesday☀️11|27°C

🔥Thursday🌤️13|29°C

Friday⛅️10|26°C☂️15%#PTAWeather — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) August 16, 2026

Saws forecaster Lehlogonolo Thobela said weather conditions seem to be calm for the week.

“But considering that we are still in winter, we cannot rule out any cold spells due to winter weather systems like a cold front or cut off low. However, currently there are no winter weather systems that suggest we may be impacted by any cold conditions,” he said.

Last week, a cold front brought very cold and windy conditions, snowfall and scattered showers to parts of the country.

The affected areas included the Free State, Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, southern parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

TimesLIVE